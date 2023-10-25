Save the Date! For the 102nd Coronado Flower Show

It’s never too early to plan for a good thing! And that’s what’s happening as planning for the 102nd Coronado Flower Show is underway. The annual event, set to take place on April 20-21, 2024, is a cherished community tradition that fosters multigenerational knowledge in horticulture and design. The Coronado Floral Association (CFA) held a meet and greet for Division Chairs at Feast & Fareway on Tuesday, October 24.

The 2024 Flower Show Chairs welcome you to join CFA’s efforts by visiting www.coronadoflowershow.com.

