Save the Date! For the 102nd Coronado Flower Show

It’s never too early to plan for a good thing! And that’s what’s happening as planning for the 102nd Coronado Flower Show is underway. The annual event, set to take place on April 20-21, 2024, is a cherished community tradition that fosters multigenerational knowledge in horticulture and design. The Coronado Floral Association (CFA) held a meet and greet for Division Chairs at Feast & Fareway on Tuesday, October 24.

The 2024 Flower Show Chairs welcome you to join CFA’s efforts by visiting www.coronadoflowershow.com.

The 2024 Flower Show Chairs (L to R): Sarah Kelly, Kelly Kephart, Faith Bravo, Ali Blake.

2023 Flower Show:

The Coronado Flower Show – Where History, Generations and Memories Blossom Together



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

