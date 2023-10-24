CUSD Update: Coronado Schools Rank #1 in English Language Arts, #2 in Math in Statewide Testing, of Unified Districts in County

The trustees of the Coronado Unified School District met on Thursday, October 19th where administrators shared results of statewide testing. CUSD ranks #1 in English Language Arts and #2 in math for the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) out of all the unified school districts in San Diego County, according to Dr. Megan Battle, Senior Director of Learning at CUSD.

“While we want to celebrate the maintenance of our results, we also have a critical focus on students who have nearly met or are not meeting their grade level standards,” said Battle.

When it comes to state testing for science, CUSD ranked #3 in the county out of the unified school districts on the California Science Test (CAST). Battle shared that science is only tested in three grade levels, including roughly 600 students. She said that the current Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant could help improve science test scores, along with further efforts to align the district’s science curriculum with state standards.

Battle shared that CHS students are scoring well on AP tests, achieving a higher pass rate than both state and global pass rates on 20 out of 22 of the tests. She said that 80% of CHS students achieve a score of 3, 4, or 5. The number of exams offered has increased, and the number of students taking AP exams has also increased.

Niamh Foley, Director of Student Services, shared a report on special education within the school district. She shared that the addition of new special education specialists on each campus has been a “tremendous change.” Not only do these individuals answer questions and help with scheduling, but they help move instructional assistants into the right place in case of an absence.

“It’s phenomenal to have boots on the ground where it is needed the most,” said Foley. “We know that we serve almost 400 (special education) students at all of our campuses…Our principals say that they are benefiting from having another administrator in the front office, specifically designated for addressing special education issues.”

Also in reports, Coronado Middle School Principal Brooke Falar shared the Coronado Middle School Annual Report, including testing results and recent awards.

She spoke about new developments including a dedicated math lab for each grade level, in addition to a lit lab and an academic lab for extra support. Falar said that administrators have also created a new technology guide which encompasses both cell phones and computers. In addition, each grade now has its own counselor.

Falar also shared that CMS has been recognized as a Silver PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention Supports) School, and has been designated a Purple Star School for its dedication to meeting the needs of military-connected families.

In his department update, Deputy Superintendent Donnie Salamanca shared that requests pertaining to the California Public Records Act (CPRA) are on the rise, with ten public records requests already since July of this year. Last year, by comparison, the district received a total of 14 new requests. In his written report, Salamanca said that such requests cost the district more than $25,000 from July 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023 for legal fees and staff pay.

In his Long Range Plan Update, Superintendent Karl Mueller said that the district’s “Portrait of a Graduate” project was well underway, with Trustee Whitney Antrim calling the project “fascinating, thoughtful and intensive work” from which she believes the entire community will benefit.

In public comments, community member Carolyn Rogerson, who participated in the project, had another opinion. While she said that the meeting she attended was fun and thought-provoking, it gave her no greater understanding of algebra, biology or economics.

“I fail to understand how this program would serve to improve education in math, the sciences or reading comprehension, or how world history and geography shape the world today,” said Rogerson. “An in-depth course…in basic economics and learning how to save, would serve them better than all the social emotional learning experiences that they’ve had.”

At the beginning of the meeting, Captain Newt McKissick, Commanding Officer of the Naval Base Coronado, addressed the trustees in a spotlight presentation. He said that he wanted to acknowledge and thank the district for what it does to welcome and support military families. He said there were three carriers coming in and out of port recently, which represents a lot of change for students.

Captain McKissick also highlighted the importance of a Purple Ribbon Designation and what that means to the military community.

“I’ve been all over the world, all over the country, and our girls have been in nine different school districts as they’ve gone through their academic careers,” said Captain McKissick. “Coronado has been by far, without a doubt …the easiest place to acclimate to. It’s the most inviting, it’s the most welcoming and the most supportive.”

He said the result is that the Navy’s soldiers, sailors and civilians can rest easy, knowing that their most precious assets–their children–are being taken care of.

“This results in better operational readiness, better capability, and a better way to support our mission, which is national defense,” said McKissick.

Also in spotlight presentations, Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) student Evi Anderson performed a song from Little Women, the Musical, which debuts Friday, October 27th. Tickets are on sale at this link.

The next school board meeting will be held on Thursday, November 16 at 4pm.





