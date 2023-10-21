Sacred Heart Parish School – 17th Annual Golf Tournament – Oct. 27

Coronado’s Sacred Heart Parish School (SHPS) is thrilled to announce the return of its annual golf tournament and fundraising gala for its 17th year with inspiration from the 1980 film Caddyshack. SHPS is looking forward to a lighthearted and action-packed night that will appeal to golf enthusiasts and non-players alike. Funds raised for this event will be applied towards SHPS sports programs, security needs, technology and IT support, and shades for the campus blacktop.

Attendees will enjoy a barbecue lunch, 18 fun-filled holes of golf, a cocktail party, prime-rib dinner and an exciting silent auction to top the evening off. Guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the setting of Caddyshack by showing up with their best classic golf apparel. Prizes for categories like best dressed, longest drive, closest to the pin and more will be included. The event will be held at the Coronado Golf Course, followed by a dinner and party at Feast & Fareway on October 27, 2023.

“Sacred Heart Parish School provides a safe, Christ-centered environment where clergy, parents, and teachers work together for the benefit of our students. Our school is a place where the children can grow in body, mind, and spirit to reach their fullest potential. With your support we can ensure that every child receives a quality education in a nurturing environment, together we can make a difference,” says Principal Peter Harris.

Tickets to the gala dinner begin at $100. Tickets for the golf tournament begin at $250 for an individual golfer, $450 for a twosome, and $900 for a foursome. They can be purchased at this link. SHPS is also accepting donations and sponsors for those unable to attend but still wishing to support. Sacred Heart would like to thank the fundraiser’s sponsors with the utmost gratitude – none of this would be possible without the support of our generous sponsors, our volunteers, staff and the community.

TICKETS & AUCTION INFO

The agenda for the day is as follows:

11:00 am: Registration

11:45 am: Lunch

1:00 pm: Shotgun Start

5:30 pm: Dinner, Awards & Live Auction

To see all the sponsors who have made this event possible, click here.

Sacred Heart Parish School is a child-centered community in which each member is encouraged to acquire knowledge, skills, and Christ-like values in order to serve God, family, and society. In a world that is characterized by mobility, constant technological changes, competitiveness, complex family relationships, global issues, and diverse cultures, we commit ourselves to making Christian love the unifying goal and pervading tone of our school.

The Sacred Heart Parish School community holds as fundamental: belief in God, Christ, and Church, the value of all people, and commitment to service. We believe that parents have the primary responsibility for the education of their children and that our school and church—along with community support—enhance and complement this role.

We believe the central task of our school is to foster each child’s self-image as a creation of our loving God with unique abilities and gifts which must be expressed responsibly. The primary role of our teachers and staff is to facilitate learning by creating opportunities for each child to discover, reflect, learn, and create in preparation for taking his or her place in the family, and the civic, national, and global communities. We believe every person has equal dignity and an unalienable right to be educated.

www.sacredheartcoronado.org





