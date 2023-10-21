Saturday, October 21, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

Sacred Heart Parish School – 17th Annual Golf Tournament – Oct. 27

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado’s Sacred Heart Parish School (SHPS) is thrilled to announce the return of its annual golf tournament and fundraising gala for its 17th year with inspiration from the 1980 film Caddyshack. SHPS is looking forward to a lighthearted and action-packed night that will appeal to golf enthusiasts and non-players alike. Funds raised for this event will be applied towards SHPS sports programs, security needs, technology and IT support, and shades for the campus blacktop.

Attendees will enjoy a barbecue lunch, 18 fun-filled holes of golf, a cocktail party, prime-rib dinner and an exciting silent auction to top the evening off. Guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the setting of Caddyshack by showing up with their best classic golf apparel. Prizes for categories like best dressed, longest drive, closest to the pin and more will be included. The event will be held at the Coronado Golf Course, followed by a dinner and party at Feast & Fareway on October 27, 2023.

Oliva Carrillo, James Casannova de la Madrid, Ivan Teran (Photo courtesy SHPS)

“Sacred Heart Parish School provides a safe, Christ-centered environment where clergy, parents, and teachers work together for the benefit of our students. Our school is a place where the children can grow in body, mind, and spirit to reach their fullest potential. With your support we can ensure that every child receives a quality education in a nurturing environment, together we can make a difference,” says Principal Peter Harris.

Tickets to the gala dinner begin at $100. Tickets for the golf tournament begin at $250 for an individual golfer, $450 for a twosome, and $900 for a foursome. They can be purchased at this link. SHPS is also accepting donations and sponsors for those unable to attend but still wishing to support. Sacred Heart would like to thank the fundraiser’s sponsors with the utmost gratitude – none of this would be possible without the support of our generous sponsors, our volunteers, staff and the community.

TICKETS & AUCTION INFO

The agenda for the day is as follows:

11:00 am:  Registration
11:45 am: Lunch
1:00 pm:  Shotgun Start
5:30 pm: Dinner, Awards & Live Auction

To see all the sponsors who have made this event possible, click here.

Winter Sparks (Photo courtesy SHPS)

Sacred Heart Parish School is a child-centered community in which each member is encouraged to acquire knowledge, skills, and Christ-like values in order to serve God, family, and society. In a world that is characterized  by mobility, constant technological changes, competitiveness, complex family relationships, global issues, and diverse cultures, we commit ourselves to making Christian love the unifying goal and pervading tone of our school.

The Sacred Heart Parish School community holds as fundamental: belief in God, Christ, and Church, the value of all people, and commitment to service. We believe that parents have the primary responsibility for the education of  their children and that our school and church—along with community support—enhance and complement this role.

We believe the central task of our school is to foster each child’s self-image as a creation of our loving God with unique abilities and gifts which must be expressed responsibly. The primary role of our teachers and staff is to facilitate learning by creating opportunities for each child to discover, reflect, learn, and create in preparation for taking his or her place in the family, and the civic, national, and global communities. We believe every person has equal dignity and an unalienable right to be educated.

www.sacredheartcoronado.org

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Fall CoSA Events: Scary, Musical, Creepy, Always Entertaining

Community News

Musical Tribute Event for Justin Meek Memorial Scholarship – Nov. 19

Community News

CIFF Classic Film “The Day of the Jackal” – Oct. 25

Community News

Attorney General, Coronado Reach Agreement Over Housing Element Noncompliance

Community News

Exploring Coronado’s Hidden Treasures: The Open Collections Workshop at the Coronado Historical Association

Community News

Public Invited to Join in Celebrating Local Military Heroes on November 4

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

CIFF Classic Film “The Day of the Jackal” – Oct. 25

Community News

Public Invited to Join in Celebrating Local Military Heroes on November 4

People

Safe Harbor Coronado Recruiting for Development Director

Community News

CUSD Releases Statement Regarding City of Coronado Housing Element’s Inclusion of a District Property

Community News

Tickets Going Fast for Tiki Club, CSF’s New Way to Support Our Schools – Oct. 28

Letters to the Editor

A Simple Barbwire Deterrent Proposed to Stop Bridge Suicides

More Local News

Attorney General, Coronado Reach Agreement Over Housing Element Noncompliance

Community News

Public Invited to Join in Celebrating Local Military Heroes on November 4

Community News

‘We Don’t Have Much Choice’; Council Approves Sites for RHNA Housing Units

City of Coronado

Hotel del Coronado to Begin Historic Victorian Building Renovation

Business

Emerald Keepers’ Coronado Community Conference: The Time to Act is Now

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Girls Golf: 2023 City Conference Championship Tournament