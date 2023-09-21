66 F
Coronado
Friday, September 22, 2023
A Taste of Coronado Supports Local Businesses and Charitable Foundations – Oct. 11

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Raises Money for KMAC Foundation and Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) with annual A Taste of Coronado

Courtesy photo, A Taste of Coronado.

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) is gearing up for its 14th annual A Taste of Coronado on the evening of October 11. As in years past, this self-guided event aims to celebrate Coronado’s culinary landscape while raising money for deserving charitable organizations. Attendees will find an array of innovative dishes, refreshing drinks, shopping, live music and more.

Over 800 attendees are anticipated to experience all that the island has to offer. Participation from beloved local restaurants, bars, and businesses provide event attendees with an unforgettable night. This year, local favorite The Islander from Blue Bridge Hospitality will be opening their doors free of charge starting at 8:30 pm as the official afterparty for the evening – a portion of sales that during that time will go back to the beneficiaries. Additionally, the Hotel del Coronado has generously stepped up as the presenting sponsor of the event, helping with both the production and the charitable giveback for the deserving beneficiaries.

A Taste of Coronado is one of CJWC’s charitable efforts where 100% of the ticket proceeds go towards each year’s beneficiaries. This year’s event will support two local organizations – the KMAC Foundation and Support The Enlisted Project (STEP).

Additional sponsorship support comes from San Diego businesses including Harpoon Ventures, The Pecus Group, Coronado Psych, Dermatology Institute, Realty by Beth, Christine Baker Realtor, Isabella Avenue Dentistry, Orion Capital Management, Coronado Ferry Landing, Coronado Bliss, and IVT Yacht Sales.

Courtesy photo, A Taste of Coronado.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

