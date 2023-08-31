CJWC A Taste of Coronado Secures Hotel del Coronado as Presenting Sponsor for Annual Event – Oct. 11

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) announces the return of the highly anticipated A Taste of Coronado with the support of surrounding local businesses. Organized each year by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, A Taste of Coronado aims to celebrate the local culinary landscape of Coronado by raising money for deserving charitable organizations each and every year. The 2023 event, scheduled to take place on October 11, is set to offer an array of innovative dishes, refreshing drinks, shopping booths, live music and more — serving as the perfect way to be introduced to Coronado’s authentic culture.

A self-guided event, Taste of Coronado will bring over 800 attendees together in Coronado for an evening to experience all that the island has to offer. In preparation, CJWC garners the participation from beloved local restaurants, bars, and businesses like Seréa, The Henry, Little Frenchie, Parfait Paris and more, providing event attendees an unforgettable night. This year, the Hotel del Coronado has generously stepped up as the presenting sponsor of the event which will help both the production in addition to the charitable giveback for the deserving beneficiaries.

“The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is proud to serve the surrounding community with this event and couldn’t be more excited to have The Del as the presenting sponsor this year,” says Michelle Munns, Taste of Coronado’s Chair. “The Hotel Del Coronado’s generous $8,000 donation will allow us to create an even more memorable evening for Coronado residents and San Diego visitors and, most importantly, help local charities throughout the coming year. We are excited to continue bringing people together through the shared love of food and local culture.”

The club aims to unite women who are dedicated towards enhancing the island’s spirit through educational, civic and philanthropic services. A Taste of Coronado serves as one of their charitable efforts where 100% of the ticket proceeds go towards each year’s beneficiaries. In line with the event’s commitment to giving back, this year’s event will be supporting two local organizations – the KMAC Foundation and Support The Enlisted Project (STEP). What’s more, the event’s After Party will take place at local restaurant The Islander, starting at 8:30 pm, where a portion of sales will go back towards the beneficiaries as well. Event participants will not only immerse themselves in the local culture of Coronado, but also be able to give back to these incredible charitable foundations.

So far, the CJWC has garnered additional sponsorship support from San Diego businesses including Harpoon Ventures, The Pecus Group, Coronado Psych, Dermatology Institute, Realty by Beth, Christine Baker Realtor, Isabella Avenue Dentistry, and Orion Capital Management.





