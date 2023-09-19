Islander Cross Country Runs Mt. Carmel Invite and Takes Home Frosh Win

The last Cross Country Invitational before league competition starts was the Mt. Carmel Invite held over the CIF finals course at Morley Field in Balboa Park. With around 100 schools and over 2700 runners entering from all over the state, it’s by far the largest invitational in San Diego. There were 16 races by school size (D1 being large schools and D2 smaller schools) and grade level. We ran in the D2 races. The CIF course has no flat areas. It’s a three-mile course with rolling hills, one very steep hill, and one half-mile down and up loop that’s run twice. Our best girls’ time for the day was by Morgan Maske in the sophomore race with a seventh-place finish in 20:53.

Not far back in the freshmen race was Carly DeVore in seventh place with 21:23, followed by Gwynne Letcher, only three seconds back in ninth with a time of 21:26. Our third finisher was Maesan Everitt who clocked 22:49 in 15th place. A cross country team consists of five finishers, and our last two across the line were Nadia Roos and Edie Alicandri, to finish the scoring. The frosh girls won the freshmen D2 title.

Our best boys’ time of the day was by Rafael Roos, who placed 21st in the Senior boys’ race with a time of 17:21, followed by Jack Shumaker with 20:06. The next best boys’ time was by Nathan Ayan with a 20th place finish in the sophomore race with a time of 18:05. Our third best finish for the boys’ was turned in by Jack Letcher with a time of 18:14 for 32nd place in the junior boys’ race. Xavier Marsh ran 19:28 for 28th place in the boys’ freshmen race, followed by Tyler Horton with a time of 20:31.

Photos and results of all our meets are on our website: IslanderTrack.com





