HRC Public Forum on Historic Context Statement – Sept. 20

The City of Coronado is in the midst of a years-long and important project that will help the City make informed planning decisions with respect to historic resources. The Historic Context Statement and Survey will guide the preservation of the city’s architecturally significant properties, as well as provide increased clarity to property owners regarding modifications to their properties.

The Draft Historic Context Statement and Citywide Survey is available for review online (on the City’s Project Coronado interactive website and linked on this website) and in print at City Hall and the Coronado Public Library. Public review of the draft document has been extended through October. Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the project website, by email, or in person at the next regular meeting of the Historic Resource Commission on Wednesday, September 20, or at the Coronado Public Library on Wednesday, October 11.

You can view a brief presentation about the project and hear the public comment that was received at the first public review meeting, held via Zoom on August 23, 2023 by clicking here and entering this passcode: 61^rYs*0

Public Comment meeting dates:

Historic Resource Commission meeting on September 20, 2203 at 3 pm at the City Hall Council Chambers. Winn Room at the Coronado Library on October 11, 2023 at 5:30 pm

Public review of the document has been extended through October 31, 2023.

RELATED, 2019





