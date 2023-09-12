76.4 F
Military

Naval Special Warfare Hosts 2023 West Coast NSW Family Day

All photos by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 10, 2023) A member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, performs a military free fall over Silver Strand Training Complex for the 2023 West Coast Naval Special Warfare’s Family Day event.

Naval Special Warfare held its West Coast Family Day in Coronado on September 10, 2023. Photos by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE.

Rear Adm. Keith B. Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to families during the 2023 West Coast Naval Special Warfare Family Day event at Silver Strand Training Complex in Coronado.
A West Coast-based Navy Special Warfare canine handler showcases the capabilities of a multipurpose canine during the 2023 West Coast Naval Special Warfare Family Day event at Silver Strand Training Complex.

Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. Naval Special Warfare values the self-sacrifice and commitment of families who support and empower our most important asset – our people.

All photos by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE.



