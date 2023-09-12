Naval Special Warfare Hosts 2023 West Coast NSW Family Day

Naval Special Warfare held its West Coast Family Day in Coronado on September 10, 2023. Photos by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE.

Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. Naval Special Warfare values the self-sacrifice and commitment of families who support and empower our most important asset – our people.

All photos by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE.





