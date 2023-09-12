Naval Special Warfare Hosts 2023 West Coast NSW Family Day

Naval Special Warfare held its West Coast Family Day in Coronado on September 10, 2023. Photos by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE.
Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. Naval Special Warfare values the self-sacrifice and commitment of families who support and empower our most important asset – our people.
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]
