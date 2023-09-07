79.4 F
Coronado
Thursday, September 7, 2023
FeaturedMilitary

Air Boss Bids Farewell at Naval Air Forces Change of Charge Ceremony

3 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
An MH-60S helicopter performs a flyby in honor of the Commander, Naval Air Forces Change of Charge Sept. 7 at Naval Air Station North Island.

During a ceremony held at Naval Air Station North Island on Sept. 7, Vice Adm. Kenny Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces turned over command and retired after 39 years of honorable service. The Navy’s ninth ‘Air Boss,’ Whitesell both took command and relinquished command under unusual circumstances. During the peak of the Covid pandemic, Whitesell took on the responsibilities of manning, training and equipping all Naval Aviation Forces. Three years later, Whitesell retired during a Change of Charge ceremony in which Read Admiral George Wikoff assumed the duties as ‘acting’ Air Boss until the Senate lifts the hold on military nominations and promotions. Despite the challenges, a beautiful ceremony was held honoring the many accomplishments of an inspiring leader.

Adm. William Lescher (USN Ret), provided remarks acknowledging the great work of Vice Adm. Whitesell saying, “How we prepare when the seas are calm and the storm clouds are approaching dictates completely how well we execute when things get hard and there is no margin for error…today we can say that U.S. Naval Aviation has never been a more ready or more lethal force.” Lescher continued saying, “The Naval Aviation story under Kenny’s leadership has been a remarkable arc of accelerated progress and learning. His accomplishments go well beyond the flight-line and his contributions and impact well beyond naval aviation.”

During his tenure, Whitesell saw many milestones achieved in Naval Aviation including the first deployment of the ‘Air Wing of the Future’ providing unprecedented capabilities with its addition of F-35C Lightning II, CMV-22B, and MQ-8C Firescout.

Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman

Whitesell spent the majority of his remarks acknowledging the great work of others, starting with those that went before him saying “We stand on the shoulders of giants, those who have gone before us have carried a torch that lit the way for us, now it is more important than ever that we carry the torch by getting ready and staying ready to meet all challenges that face Naval Aviation.” He then went on to thank all those that contributed to the successes he witnessed and was a part of throughout his career.

Whitesell’s love of the Navy and Naval Aviation was evident as he reminisced of flying, comparing the speed at which the aircraft fly to the speed at which a career goes by.

Vice Adm. Whitesell after his last flight on Sept. 6th. Photo courtesy of Naval Air Forces Facebook Page

He closed his remarks by sharing his deep gratitude to his wife Melodye, for her support over the years and by expressing his pride in his children who endured separation from their Dad and 17 moves during his career.

The Whitesell family is piped ashore during Vice Adm. Whitesell’s retirement. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class LIly Gebauer

Whitesell’s daughter, LT Hannah Whitesell, narrated the poem “The Watch,” a traditional part of Navy retirements. LT Whitesell gave an emotional rendition that culminated with her saying, “‘Today we are here to say, Shipmate… the watch stands relieved,
Relieved by those You have trained, Guided, and Led
Dad you stand relieved.. we have the watch…”

Vice Adm. Whitesell salutes his daughter who has relieved him of the watch.

Rear Adm. George Wikoff kept his remarks short but poignant saying, “To my Navy teammates, Vice Adm. Whitesell’s priority remains your order moving forward. Naval Aviation will continue to sharpen our focus on capabilities, capacity, readiness, and training to sustain our warfighting advantage against our increasingly advanced adversaries. I will relentlessly focus on supporting you meet this imperative.”

Vice Adm. Whitesell (right) and Rear Adm Wikoff salute during the Change of Charge ceremony.

 



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a recently retired Naval Officer whose first duty station brought her to Coronado in 1998.  A Navy Helicopter Pilot for 10 years and a Public Affairs Officer for 11 years, the Navy afforded her many incredible opportunities to serve her country in unique ways while seeing the world.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Lawsuit Filed Against Coronado for Removal of Canary Island and Torrey Pine Trees

Education

CUSD Makes Deal with Coronado High School Assistant Principal Under Investigation; Employee Maintains Innocence

Obituaries

Dr. George Patrick Malone (1928-2023)

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Swinging Into the 2023 Season

Sports

Islander Cross Country Competes at Raven Invite

Community News

Feds Announce $350 Million in Additional Funding for Tijuana Sewage Rehab Ahead of Stop the Sewage Protest

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Cays Dog Park Sparks Joy through Impromptu Tree During Difficult Year

Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Military

Stability Concerns Add Challenges for Firefighters Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

Military

Firefighters Enter 3rd Day of Battle Against Fire Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

Military

Coronado Based Crews Contribute to Firefighting Efforts on USS Bonhomme Richard

Military

USS Bonhomme Richard Evacuated After Shipboard Fire Pier-Side at Naval Base San Diego

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.