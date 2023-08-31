75.1 F
Coronado Island Film Festival to be Featured at ENVZN23 – Sept. 2

Managing Editor
The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) will be a featured activation at ENVZN23 Urban Art Takeover, a one-of-a-kind visual and performing arts festival in Logan Heights on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The festival will transform numerous warehouses, industrial spaces, and other urban areas of the Commercial Street corridor in Logan Heights with multi-sensory art interventions by creatives from both sides of the U.S./Mexico border.

CIFF will screen a collection of animated film shorts from Director and multi-talented artist Randall Christopher followed by a Q&A discussion. Through the night, an activation Sketch Party led by Christopher will be open to attendees.

Short animated films use creativity to tell a story in very limited time and creative space so it must be compelling. Viewers should be moved emotionally, to be immersed and fully present at what is transpiring on the screen. leveraging his sketch art and painting talents to bring stories to life through animation.

CIFF’s Shorts Showcase + SketchParty at ENVZN23 will take place on Saturday, September 2 in the Stay Classy Cinema & Gallery.

SCHEDULE

5 PM: VIP Behind-the-Scenes Cocktails + Culinary Experience
6 PM: Art Exhibitions, Food & Drink Vendors & Cultural Program
6 PM: CIFF’s Screening of Shorts #1 + Q&A Discussion
6:30 PM: CIFF’s Screening of Shorts #2 + Q&A Discussion
*Sketch Party ongoing throughout the night
10 PM: Event Concludes

This event has two entry points:

  • The Soap Factory, 2995 Commercial Street, San Diego
  • The War House, 3191 Commercial Street, San Diego (across from the Commercial &
    32nd Street Trolley)

Programming at ENVZN23 will change every 30 minutes so that visitors can design their own, unique visual and performing arts lineup. Enjoy live dance, puppetry, theater and musical performances on warehouse loading docks, art installations with curated soundscapes by Tijuana-based multimedia artist MALU, along with delicious food and drink by local vendors, and much more. ENVZN23 will respond to the urban landscape by integrating curated sound and theatrical lighting design throughout.

LEARN MORE & PURCHASE TICKETS

ENVZN23 is designed as a recurring event and will return during the year-long celebrations of World Design Capital San Diego – Tijuana 2024 for an audience of thousands of design professionals, art patrons, and other culture-seekers from the San Diego/Tijuana region and around the world.



