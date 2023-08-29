Beer by the Bay Brings in New Vendors – Sept. 23

Coronado’s favorite beer and wine festival, Beer by the Bay, has added food vendors to their lineup. Lil’ Piggy’s BBQ, Coronado Tasting Room, and the Truck Stop will offer delicious bites to go along with the tastings. Beer By the Bay comes to Ferry Landing on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 12 to 5 pm. Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings from a mix of local craft breweries, canned cocktails, hard seltzers, and regional wines. Craft breweries include Coronado Brewing Company, Ketch, Modern Times, Seek, and more. Beer by the Bay also features live entertainment from yacht rock band Yacht Sea.

Check out BeerByTheBay.com for additional information and tickets. VIP tickets always sell out before the event so get your tickets soon. VIP includes one hour exclusive access, a food ticket, raffle tickets, a captain hat, a VIP area with special beverage options, and more.

Hosted by Islander Ladies Club, Beer by the Bay raises funds to support local non-profit organizations. Funds raised at this year’s Beer by the Bay will benefit The League Of Wives Memorial Project. Local legend Sybil Stockdale founded the League of Wives right here in Coronado, spearheading their efforts to influence the U.S. Government to take action and demand humane treatment of Vietnam POWs as well as ensure their safe return after the war. This year marks 50 years since the return of the POWs from Vietnam, 591 in total, and this memorial will stand in Star Park Circle to honor the women who fought for their husbands in their absence. Islander Ladies Club has been able to donate more than $120,000 to local organizations since launching Beer By the Bay in 2015, and is proud to support the League of Wives Memorial Project this year.

See you at Beer by the Bay on September 23!

Islander Ladies Club is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to bettering and celebrating our community through service and giving. Special thanks to Island Beer Club, Coronado Brewing Company, and Coronado Ferry Landing for helping with this event!





