75.4 F
Coronado
Saturday, August 5, 2023
FeaturedMilitary

U.S. Navy Sailor in San Diego Charged with Spying for China

5 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
ARABIAN SEA (September 13, 2021) Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), middle, amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), left, and amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), transit the Arabian Sea, Sept. 13. The Essex Amphibious Ready Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

A U.S. Navy sailor faces charges of espionage after prosecutors discovered he was sending classified information to an intelligence officer working for the People’s Republic of China.

Jinchao Wei, 22, was arrested in San Diego as he boarded the amphibious assault ship USS Essex on Wednesday, where he worked as a machinist’s mate, a job that granted him a U.S. security clearance as well as access to sensitive material and restricted areas of the ship.

Prosecutors say he began passing photos, videos, and documents concerning Navy ships and their systems to China beginning in February 2022.

The information included “information regarding the defense and weapons capabilities of U.S. Navy ships, potential vulnerabilities of these ships, and information related to ship movement,” according to an indictment that was unsealed on Aug. 3.

Wei was paid somewhere around $10,000 and $15,000 for this information.

“We have entrusted members of our military with tremendous responsibility and great faith,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman in a statement. “Our nation’s safety and security are in their hands. When a soldier or sailor chooses cash over country, and hands over national defense information in an ultimate act of betrayal, the United States will aggressively investigate and prosecute.”

Wei was born in China and was in the process of applying for U.S. citizenship. In early conversations with his Chinese contact, Wei said that providing information would be considered spying and would impact his application. Regardless, within weeks, he was providing information to China.

The Chinese intelligence officer’s identity is known to the United States, but his name was not released publicly. In Wei’s indictment, the contact is referred to as Conspirator A.

Espionage charges are reserved for the most severe infringements of national security and carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Wei’s charges are the first ever filed in the district covering San Diego, and until this week, such charges had only been filed five times nationwide over the last six years.

Wei was also charged with conspiracy to export defense articles without a license and with the export of defense articles without a license, both of which separately carry maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Another sailor, Wenheng Zhao, who was stationed at Naval Base Ventura County, was charged on Wednesday with collecting bribes of nearly $15,000 from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for information, including blueprints for a radar system on a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan. Both sailors pleaded not guilty in federal courts this week.

Prosecutors have not commented on whether the cases are related. The arrests came after an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

Wei is being held until his detention hearing on Aug. 8 in a federal court.

“Wei, who as a service member was trusted with our nation’s secrets, is accused of selling out his country and betraying his oath to the Navy,” said Brice Miller, special agent in charge of the NCIS Office of Special Projects.

“NCIS will continue to leverage its unique law enforcement and counterintelligence authorities to aggressively root out those who put our nation’s warfighters at risk,” he continued. “We sincerely thank the FBI and the Department of Justice for their significant assistance to this complex investigation.”

Timeline of Wei’s Acts of Espionage

Around Feb. 14, 2022: Wei and the Chinese intelligence officer, identified as Conspirator A, begin contact. They discuss the types of materials Wei could supply, as well as the need to delete records of correspondence and not disclose their relationship to anyone.

Conspirator A asked for photos of ships moored in San Diego as well as photos and information about their movement, maintenance schedules. Wei, who was born in China, said doing so would be classified as spying and would impact his pending application for U.S. citizenship.

March 13, 2022: Wei sends multiple photos of the USS Essex to his conspirator.

April 21, 2022: Wei informs Conspirator A of the sea taskings and current location of several Navy amphibious assault ships (LHDs).

Late April, 2022: Wei and Conspirator A discuss the importance of electro mechanics on Chinese amphibious assault ships and aircraft carriers.

May 15, 2022: Wei listed the weapons aboard the USS Essex and disclosed what he believed was a weak spot for the ship.

May 18, 2022: Wei receives his first payment. Its amount is unknown, though prosecutor say he received between $10,000 and $15,000 total.

June 5, 2022: Wei sent approximately 30 technical and mechanical manuals outlining power, steering, and other systems in LHDs, as well as damage and casualty controls. The conspirator confirmed that at least 10 of these manuals were “useful” to China and contained information new to the country.

June 10, 2022: Wei receives $5,000 from Conspirator A.

June 14, 2022: Conspirator A requests information about the numbers of U.S. Marines involved in an upcoming international exercise – and their training – as well as photos of military hardware such as guns. Wei obliged and sent information on July 7.

Aug. 14, 2022: Wei sends 26 more manuals to Conspirator A.

Late August/early September, 2022: Wei receives $1,200 in payment.

Sept. 30, 2022: Wei receives another payment of an undisclosed amount.

Oct. 8, 2022: Wei sends information about damage control for LHDs, as well as the layout of the ship, including its berthing quarters and weapons systems.

Oct. 26, 2022: Wei receives an additional payment.

Nov. 13, 2022: Wei tells his contact that he will be receiving specialized fire training and offered to pass detailed information along afterward.

Nov. 24, 2022: Wei receives money from Conspirator A.

Dec. 1, 2022: Wei sends more export-controlled technical and mechanical manuals to China.

Jan. 9, 2023: Conspirator A requests information about the overhaul and upgrades planned for the USS Essex, asking Wei to film blueprints with his cell phone and emphasizing the need to understand any modifications to the ship’s flight deck.

Jan. 11, 2023: Wei receives money

Jan. 21, 2023: Conspirator A offers to fly Wei and his mother to China so they can meet in person.

Feb. 1, 2023: Wei receives payment.

Feb. 5, 2023: Wei told his Chinese contact that LHDs are the Navy’s transportation tool for U.S. Marines and listed repairs underway for the USS Essex. He also disclosed mechanical problems on another ship that impacted its scheduled deployment.

February to June: Conspirator A made multiple money transfer to Wei, totaling about $2,100.

July 19, 2023: Wei’s indictment is filed.

Aug. 2, 2023: Wei is arrested.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

History

The Spreckels Society’s Summer Donor Appreciation Party: A Remarkable Success Celebrating Coronado’s Rich History

Business

Video: Villa Capri Hotel Demolished – See What’s Coming Next

People

Two Coronado Families Have Strong NFL Connections With Current Oldest Living Players

Community News

Council Will Reconsider Removing Four Canary Island Pines on D Ave; Torrey Pine Still Slated for Removal

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft & Resisting Arrest (7/22-7/28)

Community News

Repairs Underway on Mexican Wastewater Pipe as Coronado’s Water Bacteria Levels Rise Again

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Council Votes Against Extending Philthy Philz Car Wash Permit, Approves Gas Station Expansion

City of Coronado

After ‘Rainbow Parade’ Controversy, Library will Adjust Story Time Practices — But Will Not Remove Books from Shelves

People

Local Artist’s New Album is Rich in Coronado Imagery

Community News

Proposed Trash Booms Join Conversation on Tijuana River Cleanup

Community News

Traffic, Housing, and the Environment: Navy Studying Potential Impact of More Port Days for Aircraft Carriers

Community News

More Funding Needed to Address Tijuana Sewage; Lawmakers Appeal to Biden and Mexico for Support

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.