Thursday, July 6, 2023
People

Better than Fireworks, Shark Bait Mamas Entertain Crowd on 4th of July

2 min.

Submitted content

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Written by Michael McCoy

Shark Bait Mamas Nancy Blair and Dani Grady. Submitted photo.

Coronado Yacht Club witnessed an astonishing performance on the 4th of July, as synchronized swimmers Nancy Blair and Dani Grady, famous locally as The Shark Bait Mamas, captivated the audience with their breathtaking show. The duo left spectators in awe, surpassing the excitement of traditional fireworks.

Hundreds of people gathered at the yacht club to witness the highly anticipated performance. Little did they know that they were about to witness a spectacle that would leave a lasting impression. The Shark Bait Mamas dived into the water and unleashed a display of synchronized swimming like no other.

As the performance reached its climax, the crowd grew in size and enthusiasm. Then the unexpected happened. The sheer number of attendees caused the yacht club dock to tilt, threatening to tip into the bay. Gasps of surprise and excitement echoed through the crowd, adding an unexpected twist to the already exhilarating show.

For Nancy Blair and Dani Grady, this annual performance has become a tradition. The duo’s mesmerizing routine has gained them a dedicated following, prompting them to form a new group. Auditions for next year’s show have already begun, ensuring that The Shark Bait Mamas’ legacy will continue to dazzle audiences in the years to come.

This performance at Coronado Yacht Club was just the beginning for The Shark Bait Mamas. Their extraordinary talent and showmanship have garnered attention beyond the local scene. To keep up with their thrilling performances and upcoming shows, fans can follow The Shark Bait Mamas on Instagram @sharkbaitmamas.

As the sun set on the 4th of July, Nancy Blair and Dani Grady proved that sometimes, the magic of human skill and coordination can rival even the most spectacular fireworks displays.

RELATED:

SharkBait Mamas: Bringing Joy In and Out of the Water



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Coronado Students Sell Snow Cones to Support CSF – Find Them During Concerts in the Park

Community News

Finding Home in Coronado and at YMCA Camp Surf

Obituaries

Pamela Pope (1942-2023 )

People

Colleen Cavalieri and Christine Stokes Elected to Discover Coronado Board

Education

CHS Class of 2023 Valedictorian & Salutatorian: Adam Perez & Ryan Kimura

People

Islander In-Style: Summer Trends for Teenage Boys

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

50th Anniversary of Coronado Crown City Classic Headlines 4th of July Weekend

Obituaries

Pamela Pope (1942-2023 )

Community News

IBWC Citizens Forum Board Includes Coronado Councilmember, Meeting Set for July 12

Military

USA Men’s Lacrosse Visits Naval Special Warfare Center on Naval Base Coronado

People

Colleen Cavalieri and Christine Stokes Elected to Discover Coronado Board

Community News

2023 Coronado 4th of July Parade Line Up

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.