Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Islander In-Style: Summer Trends for Teenage Boys

Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
The UV is getting higher, which means Islanders are showing their summer styles around Coronado!

As the school year ends and the weather heats up, Coronado High School students are breaking out their summer fashion.

Boston Birkenstocks:

Boston Birkenstocks in taupe, modeled by Troy Martin and Dean Richards, rising CHS seniors.

This shoe, dubbed “Birks,” seems to be the most sought after and trendy clog of the decade. Largely thanks to social media apps, like Tiktok and Instagram, the shoe has been sold out on every website, but Islanders have found their own pairs and worn them proudly. Additionally, the shoe comes in a myriad of different colors. From neutral colors, like taupe and khaki, to bold statement colors, like maroon and sky blue, the Boston Birkenstock has a color for everyone. Moreover, this wide range of colors makes color coordinating to your outfit much easier. The shoe is made in many different textiles, such as leather, shearling, and embossed corduroy. All in all, this is a stylish shoe that can elevate even the most casual of outfits.

Troy Martin, rising CHS senior, comments on his love for the Boston Birkenstocks. “Ever since I got the Boston Birkenstocks I’ve been living in them. They’re super comfortable, easy to slip on, and work well with most outfits.”

This combination of comfort and fashion creates a timeless and staple shoe for ages to come.

B. B. Simon Belts:

Well, talk about a statement piece! These blinged out belts are being worn by Islander boys as both an accessory and to simply cinch their waistband. Moreover, B.B. belts come in many different colors and have differing levels of jewels on them. The brand initially launched in the late 1980s but still remains a staple in peoples closets (especially if these closets contain baggy pants!).

Carhartt Jackets:

Carhartt jacket, modeled by Dean Richards.

The Carhartt brand is a very popular one amongst teenage Islander boys. One can shop there for pants, hats, and even socks. Now, the trendy item to get from the Carhartt brand is their jackets. Of course it seems odd to connect jackets to summer time, but whoever said style was practical? This style of jacket is a casual and utilitarian way to spice up your outfit during cooler summer nights on the beach.

Richards comments on why he likes wearing this style, “I really like my [Carhartt] jacket because it looks great and holds personal value. The jacket belongs to my dad and he has had this jacket since 1987 I believe.”

Cargo Shorts: 

Graphite colored shorts, modeled by Troy Martin.

The next two trends, “jorts” and tropical shirts, are reoccurring ones that seem to never not be in style in the summertime here in Coronado. The trending jean shorts (also known as “jorts”) are unique in their style. These aren’t the usual basic denim because the carpenter and utility style has been taking over. Islanders shop this style from brands like Dickie’s and Carhartt. These brands have different color and fabric options that aren’t just blue denim, so one can switch up the trend to make it more unique.

Tropical Print Shirts: 

Tropical print shirts and linen shirts are both great style choices for the hot California summers, modeled by Dean Richards and Troy Martin.

Our second recurring trend is the tropical print shirt. This style seem to reappear around town as soon as temperatures hit above 65 degrees. Tropical print shirts are a staple for “island style” and can be worn many different ways. Islander boys have paired the shirts with carpenter shorts, jeans, and swim trunks for beach trips. Lastly, these shirts can be found in button up form as well which seems to be the more popular style.

From the laid-back vibe of Boston Birkenstocks to the rugged charm of Carhartt jackets and cargo shorts, paired effortlessly with blinged belts and vibrant tropical print shirts, teenage boys in Southern California are carving out their own distinct style that effortlessly captures the essence of West Coast cool.



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

