Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Dining

Hotel del Coronado to Open Smokehouse & Bar at The Historic Laundry

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Smokehouse & Bar at The Historic Laundry.

Hotel del Coronado has announced the latest addition to its culinary lineup with Smokehouse & Bar at The Historic Laundry, set to debut in mid-July.

Smokehouse & Bar is set inside The Del’s historic laundry building, which dates back to 1919, and combines elements of a public smokehouse with a lively bar atmosphere as well as an outdoor seating area. The menu will include sharable appetizers, slow-smoked meats, local veggies and classic barbecue sides with a California twist. Food will be delivered from an on-site food truck and smoker, located on the lawn outside The Laundry. Bartenders will serve inventive prohibition-era cocktails, local microbrews and wines. It is set to be a casual spot for locals dropping in for a bite or drink with friends, and for hotel guests while staying at The Del.

Smokehouse & Bar food truck and smoker on the Laundry Lawn

The décor is reminiscent of the early 1900s as guests are greeted by vintage signage from 1925 and the original brick-clad walls and polished concrete and wood floors that once housed the resort’s primary laundry facility for 99 years.

The Laundry building was built in 1919 to accommodate the hotel’s growing laundry needs, and the building’s steam-powered equipment remained in operation until 2018, at one point expanding to a second location with a fleet of five delivery trucks that were a familiar sight in Coronado.

As part of the renovation, the development team embarked on a nationwide search for a historic wooden bar. That search ended with the discovery of the perfect centerpiece for the Smokehouse & Bar, sourced from the now-defunct Laurel Hotel in Pennsylvania. A remarkable bar dating back to the 1880s, its rich history, including prohibition-era raids and a haunted reputation, makes it an extraordinary piece to enhance the feel of the Smokehouse & Bar.

In addition to the main indoor and outdoor dining areas, two private dining and entertainment spaces will be available. Aptly named the “Fluff ‘N Fold” and the “Board Room,” they once served as private offices for laundry staff.

The Del exterior with train and stables c. 1920s. Image courtesy Hotel del Coronado.

Hotel del Coronado
1500 Orange Avenue, Coronado
hoteldel.com/dine/smokehouse-laundry

Image courtesy Hotel del Coronado

RELATED:

Del Master Plan: Bringing Back the Past for The Del’s Future

Del Master Plan: Bringing The Del’s Historic Buildings Back to Life



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

Mona Lisa, A Masterpiece in Little Italy

Dining

Brown Bagging It for Lunch, the Island is Your Patio

Dining

The Henry Gift Card Promo – Buy $100, Get $25

Business

Better Buzz is Here: Coronado’s Newest Coffee Shop Opens Friday

Dining

Blue Bridge Hospitality’s Matt Gordon to Participate in Fête & Feast Chef Collaboration Dinner

Dining

Stop by The Henry for Spring Menu Favorites

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Speaker Shares Risks Associated with Entering Polluted Water

Entertainment

Coronado High School All-Class Reunion – July 3

Business

Coronado Named 34th Top Meeting Destination in North America

Community News

A Tribute to Beloved Coronado Coonhound Trident

Sports

Little League U13 All Star Games in Coronado

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Growth in Coronado in 1992 (video)

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.