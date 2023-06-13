Hotel del Coronado to Open Smokehouse & Bar at The Historic Laundry

Hotel del Coronado has announced the latest addition to its culinary lineup with Smokehouse & Bar at The Historic Laundry, set to debut in mid-July.

Smokehouse & Bar is set inside The Del’s historic laundry building, which dates back to 1919, and combines elements of a public smokehouse with a lively bar atmosphere as well as an outdoor seating area. The menu will include sharable appetizers, slow-smoked meats, local veggies and classic barbecue sides with a California twist. Food will be delivered from an on-site food truck and smoker, located on the lawn outside The Laundry. Bartenders will serve inventive prohibition-era cocktails, local microbrews and wines. It is set to be a casual spot for locals dropping in for a bite or drink with friends, and for hotel guests while staying at The Del.

The décor is reminiscent of the early 1900s as guests are greeted by vintage signage from 1925 and the original brick-clad walls and polished concrete and wood floors that once housed the resort’s primary laundry facility for 99 years.

The Laundry building was built in 1919 to accommodate the hotel’s growing laundry needs, and the building’s steam-powered equipment remained in operation until 2018, at one point expanding to a second location with a fleet of five delivery trucks that were a familiar sight in Coronado.

As part of the renovation, the development team embarked on a nationwide search for a historic wooden bar. That search ended with the discovery of the perfect centerpiece for the Smokehouse & Bar, sourced from the now-defunct Laurel Hotel in Pennsylvania. A remarkable bar dating back to the 1880s, its rich history, including prohibition-era raids and a haunted reputation, makes it an extraordinary piece to enhance the feel of the Smokehouse & Bar.

In addition to the main indoor and outdoor dining areas, two private dining and entertainment spaces will be available. Aptly named the “Fluff ‘N Fold” and the “Board Room,” they once served as private offices for laundry staff.

Hotel del Coronado

1500 Orange Avenue, Coronado

hoteldel.com/dine/smokehouse-laundry

