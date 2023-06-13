Annual Crown City Classic 4th of July Run Celebrates 50 Years Running

The 12K, 5K and Kids Half Mile are Back The Crown City Classic returns for its 50th year running on July 4th.

Celebrating its 50th year running, Coronado’s annual 4th of July run returns with a remarkable display of consistency. The beloved event, renowned as one of the finest 4th of July running events in the country, invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in a variety of races, including a 12K (7.4 miles, fitting for a celebration of July 4th), a 5K, and the Kids Half Mile. With its scenic routes and patriotic spirit, the Crown City Classic has become a cherished tradition in the charming city of Coronado.

The 4th of July festivities in the “Crown City” commence at 7am with the main 12K and 5K events, which kickoff with participants running under the grandeur of the largest American flag on the west coast. Runners then embark on a picturesque journey along Glorietta Boulevard, offering breathtaking views of downtown San Diego and the iconic Coronado Bay Bridge. The races start and finish at the scenic Tidelands Park, providing a picture-perfect backdrop for the participants and spectators alike. Following the 12K and 5K events, the Kids Half Mile begins at 8:30am with a course that circles around Tidelands Park, ensuring a delightful experience for the youngest runners.

The Crown City Classic management team is ecstatic for the 50th year of this historic event. The scenic Glorietta Boulevard proves to be an exceptional course, captivating participants with its mesmerizing backdrop. Jamie Monroe, race director, describes the exhilaration runners can expect, stating, “Imagine running fast down a street lined with crowds of people filled with excitement and patriotism for the day… that is what the Crown City races bring to Coronado.”

The Crown City Classic has gained popularity among participants from far and wide, attracting runners from nearly 45 out of 50 states and various countries. Beyond the races, attendees can immerse themselves in a plethora of activities, including a parade at 10 am and the grand finale of two fireworks shows over Glorietta and San Diego Bays, providing a magical conclusion to the evening.

All participants receive an official 2023 patriotic race tee, finisher’s medal, and official chip-timed results. The event also presents overall and age group awards, with the top 3 male and female finishers in the 5K and 12K races receiving winning medals and the top 3 runners in each 12K and 5K age group receiving age group medals. The event benefits the Islander Sports Foundation, the non-profit organization that funds and supports all of Coronado School’s sports programs.

As the 50th annual Crown City Classic approaches, anticipation and excitement fill the air in Coronado. This event continues to captivate runners and spectators alike, blending athleticism, patriotism, and community spirit into an unforgettable experience. The Crown City Classic stands as a testament to the enduring tradition of celebrating the 4th of July in Coronado, a celebration that unites people from all walks of life in the pursuit of fitness, camaraderie, and the joy of running.





