Throwback Thursday: Growth in Coronado in 1992 (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for this “throwback video” that features the the building of the Coronado Beach Resort time share and Coronado Point condominiums; and the completion of the then-recently opened Loews Coronado Bay Resort:

June 8, 1992 Coronado is growing, albeit slowly. Nevertheless, several large construction projects are underway. Graham Ledger with photojournalist Ron Johnson, looks into a community that wants to stay the same – but is being forced to deal with growth.

For more Throwback Thursday memories, click HERE





