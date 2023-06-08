Thursday, June 8, 2023
Community NewsHistoryVideo

Throwback Thursday: Growth in Coronado in 1992 (video)

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for this “throwback video” that features the the building of the Coronado Beach Resort time share and Coronado Point condominiums; and the completion of the then-recently opened Loews Coronado Bay Resort:

June 8, 1992  Coronado is growing, albeit slowly. Nevertheless, several large construction projects are underway. Graham Ledger with photojournalist Ron Johnson, looks into a community that wants to stay the same – but is being forced to deal with growth.

For more Throwback Thursday memories, click HERE.

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Support PAWS of Coronado by Voting for Cat City Manager through June 22

Community News

A Tribute to Beloved Coronado Coonhound Trident

Community News

Outdoor Activities for Fifty and Up: Paddling, Hiking, Lawn Bowling

Community News

Learn about Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias – June 9

Community News

Summer Reading Kickoff – June 23

Community News

Senator Padilla Visits Wastewater Treatment Plant Near U.S.-Mexico Border

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Little League U13 All Star Games in Coronado

Education

Coronado High Student Art Piece Dedicated to CHS Principal Karin Mellina

City of Coronado

City Reopens Cays Park Tennis & Dedicated Pickleball Courts During Community Ceremony

Community News

Senator Padilla Visits Wastewater Treatment Plant Near U.S.-Mexico Border

Education

Order a Ribbon Lei from Girl Scout Troop 6136 to Celebrate your Scholar

People

Coronado Fourth of July Receives Support from Nicolls Design Build

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.