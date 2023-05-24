Aaron Brooks Named New Coronado High School Athletic Director

Coronado High School Principal Karin Mellina announced that Aaron Brooks has been selected as the school’s next athletic director. Brooks will take over the position when current director Robin Nixon retires at the end of the school year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aaron as the new CHS Athletic Director. His commitment to the holistic growth and support of our student-athletes aligns with our CHS values, and his enthusiasm, experience, and energy will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our athletics program, school, and district,” said Principal Mellina.

“CHS has a tradition of athletic excellence and I look forward to being part of that and to connecting with our coaches and athletes and seeking ways to support our teams. I’m excited to begin the job and have already started shadowing Robin (Nixon) and going to the final athletic events of the year,” said Brooks.

Brooks is not new to CHS. He has been a special education teacher in the district since 2015, and was the head coach of the Islander boys varsity soccer team for seven years before stepping down after the 2022 season to explore different career options.

During his tenure at the helm of the Islander soccer program the team was consistently dominant, making the CIF playoffs at D1 or higher all seven years, earning three league titles, and posting an impressive win-loss record of 84-31.

“I think my perspective, having been a coach in the district, will help me understand how I can best support the athletic programs and keep making improvements,” he shared.

Brooks comes from a family of educators and athletes. His mother, brother, sister, and brother-in-law are all teachers. “Sports have always been a huge part of my life, whether it’s playing, coaching or watching. Growing up, our weekends revolved around our sports games and that’s where I learned a lot of life skills and how to overcome obstacles. Sports and teaching overlap in that sense,” he said.

“Being a special education teacher is selfishly rewarding for me. I get to build strong connections and see my students grow and believe in themselves. I love it. I will miss that,” he reflected.

“Building relationships is a huge part of sports as well. I had mentors and role models that were there for me and I hope to continue that with our student-athletes, building relationships not just on the field but also around campus. Of course, organization and coordination are a big part of the AD job as well,” he said.

Brooks has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from San Francisco State University and a Master’s in Education from National University.

When he’s not working, he enjoys exploring new restaurants, traveling, nature, and camping. In 2021, during the pandemic, he completed a van conversion and traveled with his girlfriend and his dog to 12 different national parks. This summer he is planning a three and a half week trip to South America through Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

Brooks is a San Diego native, born and raised in Escondido, and a San Pasqual High School graduate. Importantly, he enthusiastically supports the Loyal and Wave soccer teams, and is a lifelong Padres fan.

Source: Coronado Unified School District





