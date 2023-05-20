Saturday, May 20, 2023
Coronado Court Resurfacing & Improvements Project Update

Coronado Cays Park pickleball court 5

The first phase of Coronado’s Tennis and Pickleball Court Resurfacing & Improvements Project was completed earlier this week, with the opening of the Cays Park basketball court and pickleball court five. The next phase has already started and includes resurfacing courts two through four. Once the work is finished, crews will move to the Tennis Center Complex and then to the Coronado Public Library courts.

The Court Resurfacing and Improvements Project has the goal of increasing the quality of tennis and pickleball play for the community by refreshing the surfaces and restriping the city’s courts.

Work completed to date:

  • Pickleball Court 5 completed. Basketball court completed.
  • Pickleball barrier fence posts have been set on Court 1.

Upcoming activities this week:

  • Installation of pickleball fence and gates Court 1.
  • Tennis courts 2 through 4: Clean, grind, repair spots, caulk joints, and water test.

Project Construction Timeline:

  • Phase 1 Completed: Basketball court is open. Court 5 is open (May 15).
  • Phase 2: Courts 1 through 4 target completion May 29.
  • Anticipated completion at Cays Park: The Cays Park phase is expected to be finished by May 29 (2023). Once completed, the contractor will move to the Tennis Center Complex and then the Coronado Public Library.



