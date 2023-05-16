Wednesday, May 17, 2023
EducationMilitary

San Diego Sailors Volunteer with Operation Pals at Coronado Village Elementary

3 min.

Operation Pals is an after-school club for kindergarten, first and second-grade students who have a parent currently deployed or about to deploy.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Ashley Spitzmiller, from Atlanta, shows her command ball cap to students at Village Elementary School during an Operation Pals event, April 12, 2023. Operation Pals is an after-school club for kindergarten, first grade and second-grade students who have a parent currently deployed or about to deploy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

Smiling faces of children and Sailors filled the playground at Village Elementary School in Coronado in April; all of the children have one thing in common – they are related to active duty Sailors who are currently or soon to be deployed. The long separation that deployments present emotionally impact the Sailor and their family. Challenges arise when routines are disrupted and loved ones depart for months on end.

Operation Pals, an after-school club for kindergarten, first and second grade students who have a parent currently deployed or preparing to deploy, was created more than 10 years ago in an effort to help children cope with the emotional toll of deployment. The club’s goal is to help children make new friends and provide a space where they can feel the familiarity of a military connection.

“As military students have a hard time with their parent deploying, Operation Pals became more of a deployment club,” said Mindy Hayes, School Liaison for Naval Base Coronado, “so that these kids can get together and still feel that connection back to the military, while their parent is gone.”

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brandon Butler, from Los Angeles, left, passes snacks out to kids during an Operation Pals event at Village Elementary School, April 12, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

Active duty volunteers, or “pals” as they are known, interact with the children after school to play games, share snacks, and tell stories of what their lives are like in the Navy. These pals connect with students as non-parental entities without presenting as an authority figure.

“[Students] automatically have a good time just talking to the volunteers and finding out ‘What do you do for your job? My dad works on planes or mine works on ships,’” said Hayes. “It’s just an automatic connection between two people who understand where each other is coming from.”

These visits can drastically change a child’s mood, especially if the parents are separated and the child doesn’t see both parents every day, Hayes explained.

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Kristiana Emmanuel, left, from South Plainfield, N.J., and Engineman Fireman Xiaowei Gu, from New York City, play board games with kids during an Operation Pals event at Village Elementary School, April 12, 2023.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Natalie Bush, a volunteer and a mom, says she faces many struggles when she has to leave her child behind on deployment, but Operation Pals helps remind her there are people supporting her family back home.

“Being a single mom is hard because you wonder, ‘Is my kid going to remember me?,’” said Bush. “It’s difficult because you aren’t there to give them that physical love. My son tells me ‘I don’t like it when you leave,’ so when I come back we catch up, but it’s not the same because you’re missing out on birthdays and special events. So Operation Pals is great for those kids while they are missing their parents; they still get to feel loved.”

For more than 10 years Operation Pals has been supporting the military families and plans to continue for the foreseeable future. The Sailors who volunteer to keep the program afloat are holding true to the saying “one team, one fight,” providing solace and support for their shipmates and their loved ones.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Behind the Scenes at the Coronado VFW

Military

Naval Investigations into 2022 Potable Water Contamination Complete

Education

“Sullivan’s Travels” – CIFF Student Classic Film Series – May 14

Education

Village Elementary Speech Pathologist Jennifer Cahill Earns Special Education Award

Education

Coronado Joins Dozens of Schools Nationwide Suing Social Media Giants. But Can They Win?

Military

Coronado Sailor Reflects on “Boot Camp” at Naval Training Center San Diego (Video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Coronado Plaza Sells for $40 Million (41,949 Sq Ft)

Community News

What Title 42’s End Means for California

People

CHS Interact Club Volunteers at Tijuana Orphanage

Entertainment

“Blues and the Abscessed Tooth” – Notes from the CoSA 2023 JazzFest

Education

“Sullivan’s Travels” – CIFF Student Classic Film Series – May 14

Entertainment

Crown City Chorale, “In Search of Our Roots” – May 12

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.