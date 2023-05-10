Wednesday, May 10, 2023
EntertainmentPeople

Coronado Public Library Hosts Packed House Annual Spring Tea Party

3 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
The Public Library Winn Room in full attendance at the event.

The Coronado Library hosts many entertaining events throughout the year for Coronado residents and families. One of the most anticipated has to be the spring tea party that occurs in May. This year’s took place on May 6th from 1 to 2 pm in the Winn Room.

Every year the tea party is based on a different popular children’s book. This year’s was “Madeline” themed. “Madeline” is a book written by Ludwig Bemelmans, the first in a series of seventeen books total. The books follows the life of seven-year-old Madeline, who attends boarding school in Paris, France, with several other young girls and their caretaker. 

Librarians Ms. Tara and Ms. Jennifer help plan and organize the event. Also, the junior volunteers have helped run this event for years now and were present this year as well. These volunteers have been prepping the tea since fall of 2022 by peeling crayons, folding coloring papers, steaming tulle, and more. All of the volunteers and staff were very excited for the day to finally arrive.

At the event itself, there was a packed house and all the seats were sold out. Every guest came dressed up and some of the children even came dressed up as the book character, Madeline. In other words, everyone in attendance was “très chic.”

Guests getting refreshments from the volunteers.

For this year’s tea, the Winn Room was transformed into a total Parisian setting. The room had floral centerpieces on each table, multicolored tulle ribbons on the curtains, and lots of Eiffel Tower decorations. Set-up occurred the day prior to the tea party and the crew did a fantastic job. Also, the volunteers set up an Eiffel Tower backdrop to be the photo station for the event.

The junior volunteers ran the welcome table and refreshment stations. At the refreshments table were French-inspired snacks for families to enjoy. Some being macarons, quiches, and, of course, plenty of madeleine cookies. For the beverage options, the lavender lemonade was a popular choice among the children in attendance, but some ventured over to the Earl Grey tea station.

Junior volunteers at the event sporting berets.

Unbeknownst to the guests, there was a giveaway at the tea party for the floral centerpieces at each table. After the announcement, all guests looked under their seats to see if they were the lucky winners. Although the biggest giveaway prize went to one family who won a copy of the book “Madeline,” along with a doll version of the main character. Even the guests who didn’t win had a great time enjoying their treats and tea (or lavender lemonade, if that struck their fancy).

As always, the event was a massive hit and all families had a wonderful time at the tea party. It’s a satisfactory feeling to see all the hard work the library has put into an event turn out so marvelously for the Coronado community. Here’s to hoping next year’s tea party is even better! Finally, if any teenager, in grades six through 12, has interest in volunteering at next year’s tea, check out the application online or in the library’s teen section.

 



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

“Blues and the Abscessed Tooth” – Notes from the CoSA 2023 JazzFest

Community News

New Photo Exhibit by Keith James Celebrates Library Concerts

Education

“Sullivan’s Travels” – CIFF Student Classic Film Series – May 14

Entertainment

Crown City Chorale, “In Search of Our Roots” – May 12

People

Girl Scout Troop 6530 Named Emerald Keepers of the Month

Education

Village Elementary Speech Pathologist Jennifer Cahill Earns Special Education Award

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Stage

CoSA Spring Musical “Footloose” Will Leave You Singing and Ready to Dance

Education

“Figments of Your Imagination” – New CoSA Visual Arts Exhibit Unveiled to the Public

Community News

Medieval Day at the Coronado Public Library is a Regal Success

Community News

Coronado High School ASB Hosts Feminine Products Drive Throughout April

Community News

CHS Feminist Club Hosts Loungewear Drive Throughout Month of April

Education

CHS Model United Nations Team Back in Action

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.