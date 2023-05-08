Crown City Chorale, “In Search of Our Roots” – May 12

On the 12th of May at 7:30 pm, the Crown City Chorale will present “In Search of Our Roots” at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1111 5th St., Coronado. $10 tickets are available at musicavitale.com/crown-city-chorale and at the door.

The theme of the music, “In Search of Our Roots,” will feature folk song arrangements from Ireland, Scotland, England, France, and America, and will be sung by the Crown City Chorale and led by Elena Vizuet, Conductor and Artistic Director. Accompanied by piano, harp, and violin, these musical offerings might connect you with your heritage, take you down memory lane, or simply make you feel good.

Some of these beloved folk songs and spirituals include: Wild Mountain Thyme; The Water is Wide; I Will Give my Love an Apple; O Happy Day; Down by the Salley Gardens, and more. Two American songs consist of a spiritual and a modern-day gospel that claims peripheral roots with the Puritans. In a way, it’s a history of European migration and slavery told through music.

Buy your tickets at: www.Musicavitale.com/Crown-City-Chorale





