Monday, May 8, 2023
EntertainmentStage

Crown City Chorale, “In Search of Our Roots” – May 12

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

On the 12th of May at 7:30 pm, the Crown City Chorale will present “In Search of Our Roots” at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1111 5th St., Coronado. $10 tickets are available at musicavitale.com/crown-city-chorale and at the door.

The theme of the music, “In Search of Our Roots,” will feature folk song arrangements from Ireland, Scotland, England, France, and America, and will be sung by the Crown City Chorale and led by Elena Vizuet, Conductor and Artistic Director. Accompanied by piano, harp, and violin, these musical offerings might connect you with your heritage, take you down memory lane, or simply make you feel good.

Some of these beloved folk songs and spirituals include: Wild Mountain Thyme; The Water is Wide; I Will Give my Love an Apple; O Happy Day; Down by the Salley Gardens, and more. Two American songs consist of a spiritual and a modern-day gospel that claims peripheral roots with the Puritans. In a way, it’s a history of European migration and slavery told through music.

Buy your tickets at: www.Musicavitale.com/Crown-City-Chorale

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – May 2023

Community News

An Evening of Suspense with Authors Kate White and Cara Black – May 23

Entertainment

Giveaway: Chance to Win Two Tickets to “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” at Lamb’s Players Theatre (May 13th)

Entertainment

The Beat Comes Back – CoSA Coronado Jazz Fest Returns May 6, 2023

Entertainment

One Big City, Four Walls and “19 Stories” – May 19 & 20

Entertainment

Blissfully *Bad* Behavior Runs Amuck at Coronado Playhouse’s 27th Annual Free Classic, “Hay Fever”

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Bulk Trash Pick-Up Spring Community Cleanup – May 15-19

Education

CJWC Marilyn Foster Scholarship Application Deadline is May 15, 2023

Entertainment

The Beat Comes Back – CoSA Coronado Jazz Fest Returns May 6, 2023

Letters to the Editor

MotorCars on MainStreet was a Grand Gathering of Visitors and Residents

City of Coronado

Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Dedication Ceremony – May 20

Entertainment

CIFF Hosts Oscar-Nominated, BAFTA Winner, and SDSU Alumni Lesley Paterson at Cinema Soirée – May 21

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.