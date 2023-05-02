Author Event: “Unwavering: The Wives Who Fought to Ensure No Man is Left Behind” – May 18

Join the Coronado Public Library, Coronado Cultural Arts Commission, and the Coronado Historical Association for the west coast release of Unwavering: The Wives Who Fought to Ensure No Man is Left Behind.

When some of America’s military men are captured or go missing during the Vietnam War, a small group of military wives become their champions. Never had families taken on diplomatic roles during wartime, nor had the fate of our POWs and missing men been a nationwide concern. In cinematic detail, authors Taylor Baldwin Kiland and Judy Silverstein Gray plunge you directly into the political maneuvering the women navigated, onto the international stage they shared with world leaders, and through the landmark legacy they created.

Mrs. Pat Mearns, whose story is featured in the book, will be joining the authors to share her memories. You can learn more about Mrs. Mearns by reading the Time Magazine article 50 Years Later: A Wife’s War at Home by Bill Syken by clicking here.

This event is presented in conjunction with CHA’s current exhibit, Open Doors: Vietnam POWs Fifty Years of Freedom Exhibit, thanks to Presenting Sponsor, CACI.

May 18, 2023

7-8:30pm

Coronado Performing Arts Center

650 D Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118

This is a free event, but special reserved seating is available by pre-ordering your signed copy of the book. To reserve your seat and pre-order your book, click Register Now above.





