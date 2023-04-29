Saturday, April 29, 2023
CHS Class of 1968 55th Reunion – July 1

Hello fellow Islanders!

The CHS Class of 1968 is planning a three-day celebration June 30, July 1 & 2, and we hope you all can join us! The main event will be on Saturday, July 1, from 6-11pm at the VFW Hall, 557 Orange Ave., with food & beverages, music with our own Dean Atkinson as DJ, and lots of reminiscing.

If you haven’t yet received the information, please contact Janet Ryan Falletta at [email protected], or check out our website at coronado1968.myevent.com which also has updates on classmates, and pictures of our past reunions. We have lots of fun events planned, but we need your reservations. You know we all love a good party – hope to see you there!

Class of 1968 Planning Committee meeting April 13 in front of our reunion venue, the Coronado VFW Post.



