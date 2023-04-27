New Holistic Health Offices Open at 845 Orange Avenue

Customized treatment for the mind and body is the goal of the team at the newly opened offices of Global Holistic Solutions and Well by Design at 845 Orange Avenue. Spearheaded by Bahman Djalali, PhD(c) HHP, TCM, CMT, PNF, who opened his practice here in Coronado 10 years ago, first on Ynez place, then to offices at 1123 10th Avenue about a year and a half ago; and has now opened this new location. He was encouraged to come to Coronado by his sister Maryam, who’s owned Luxury Cleaners for 35 years.

Growing up in Germany, Bahman’s first career was as an electrical engineer. He even spent two years working as an engineer in Africa. He feels he has always been an intuitive person and has studied meditation in India, as well as acupuncture and yoga in China. Coming to the U.S. in 2001, he studied to become a holistic health practitioner, as well as many other specialties through the years, to be able to treat clients with a wide array of issues. Currently, he is completing his doctorate degree in spiritual psychology. “I have always been on a quest to learn new techniques from the masters in their fields to better serve my clients,” he emphasizes.

Treatments he specializes in include craniosacral and lymphatic treatments, as well as chronic pain management and sports medicine. He also volunteers with cancer patients to help them cope with the array of issues they are dealing with, both physically and mentally. He customizes treatments that include the whole body, not just the affected area. With more than 5,000 hours of rehabilitative bodywork training and experience, he receives referrals from orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, chiropractors, dentists, psychologists, and other medical specialists.

With a vast array of knowledge and certifications in the four quadrants of wellness, which are physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual, he believes approaching all four is the key to achieving success.

“When I put my hands on a client’s body, I can identify the location and level of their pain,” he notes, and his meditation background allows him to read a person’s energy to better help them. He offers many modalities to help patients avoid surgery and live pain free. Having recently had shoulder surgery, he is on a brief hiatus, but refers patients to the other practitioners on the team.

The Global Holistic Solutions team also includes Massage Therapist Amanda Grinager, who specializes in deep tissue massage, and has worked with a variety of professional athletes. Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling 619-957-3114 or going online at sdholistic.com.

“Well by Design” is both the name of her practice and the mantra that Chiropractor Jennifer Lovern, D.C. lives by. Growing up in Chicago, she remembers coming to Coronado in the late 1990s for enjoyable vacations with her family. After graduating from Cleveland Chiropractic College, Los Angeles in 2003, she decided to make Coronado her home and encouraged her mom to move here as well. She took a hiatus and practiced in Italy for nine years but decided to return here to raise her daughter Isabella. Even though she has spent a lot of time travelling, she says this feels like home.

Chiropractor Jennifer Lovern, D.C.Jennifer is thrilled to realize her dream of setting up an office here in the 845 Orange Avenue space. She also practices at the non-profit Truecare in Encinitas. Her patient specialties include pediatrics, prenatal care, and seniors, and she modifies her techniques to fit each patient. As a mother of three, she is especially versed in children’s needs.

“Everyone has a spine,” she says, and notes that the littlest things can have a dramatic impact on a person’s spine and posture. When she takes a patient’s health history, she looks for even the smallest trauma. Often those are not written down but come out in conversation as she is getting acquainted with the patient.

She highlights that her treatment is not just about spine adjustment, but also focuses on diet, lifestyle, water intake, and movement. “For the best state of wellness, it is important to balance structure, emotional, and chemical states,” she says.

In her younger years, she was an athlete and played volleyball and softball. When she had back pain in middle school, she went to a chiropractor for an adjustment and felt much better afterwards. Those results helped set her on the path to becoming a chiropractor. “It’s satisfying to help patients feel better,” she exclaims. To learn more, check out wbdchiro.com or call 619-729-4688.

Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Jarrod Ildesa, LAc, HHP, always felt a passion for Eastern medicine. After taking legal studies at University of California, Berkeley, he worked in Silicon Valley and then in 2002 moved to be near his sister, who is a family practice physician, in San Diego. He studied massage therapy, as well as becoming a Holistic Health Practitioner (HHP) and licensed acupuncturist (LAc) to become a well-rounded clinician.

Jarrod Ildesa, LAc, HHPHe met Bahman Djalali at Global Holistic Solutions and felt a natural connection and compatible treatment style. He started at their office at 1123 10th Street, and he will now also work out of the second location at 845 Orange Avenue.

“Holistic medicine is an art,” he emphasizes. Surrounded by Western medicine in his family of nurses and doctors, he gravitated to holistic medicine because he enjoyed being able to tailor treatments to each client’s needs. He stresses that it’s important to look at a person’s overall health, including deficiencies and excesses, rather than just the area with issues. A person’s emotional state can have a major impact on their health, and bodywork is great for stress reduction. He finds that often surgery can be avoided after treatment, especially in cases of carpal tunnel and sciatica.

Specializing in helping to alleviate body pain, sports injuries, autoimmune issues, depression, anxiety, fatigue, digestive orders, and fertility issues, he also has an affinity for helping local Navy personnel on the island. He notes that the trifecta for muscle-skeletal treatment is chiropractic, massage, and acupuncture. “It’s best if you pair at least two modalities, because it will produce a five-fold effect,” he emphasizes.

The longer a patient has a problem, he finds that the more treatments are required to alleviate issues, starting with lowering the pain, to achieving no pain, and then maintaining that level indefinitely. When asked what’s important for him to know about a patient, he says he always asks for a client’s top three priorities that need addressing. When considering acupuncture, he gauges a person’s needle aversion, because there are options with finer needles, no needles or electro-acupuncture used in Japanese acupuncture. Ildesa is available at either location for on-site appointments through Global Holistic Solutions at sdholistic.com.





