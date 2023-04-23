Finish Line Fun! Limited Number of Tickets Available for Race the Rock After Party – May 20

On May 20th, 50 enthusiastic teams of two will put their game faces on and compete in Coronado’s first annual Race the Rock, an island-wide course where participants race to be the first to complete a series of silly and fun challenges.

The race, which benefits the Coronado Schools Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego, has generated a ton of excitement evidenced by its complete sell out within days – but it’s not too late to join in the fun with the post-race celebrations!

A very limited number of tickets are available for the Race the Rock after party at Nicky Rottens, where the race starts and finishes. The party begins directly after the race from 3 to 4:30 pm. Tickets are $100; guests can congratulate and toast the participants with drinks, yummy noshes, a live DJ, prizes, and lots of fun swag you won’t want to miss!

A big thank you to our local sponsors, which include Sweat Circuit, ParkLife Real Estate, Nicky Rottens, Jo Stretch, Philthy Philz Car wash and Coronado Concierge MD

And, if you can’t make the party, you can still show your support by purchasing limited edition One Town, One Team merch to rock around town. From trucker hats to fanny packs to shirts and hoodies, we’ve got your islander pride covered.

For tickets to the inaugural Race the Rock after party and to snag some new swag benefiting our local kids, visit racethrockcoronado.com.

RELATED:





