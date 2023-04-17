Earth Day Chalk Walk – April 21

Emerald Keepers and the Coronado Public Library are excited to host this year’s Earth Day Chalk Walk on Friday, April 21, from 9am to 3pm on the Library walkways. The theme is Keep Our Sea Plastic-Free. Come out and see the gorgeous chalks by Coronado High School student artists, visit eco-booths, and watch a short film about plastics in the Winn Room.

The event is free and open to the public

At 3:45pm, Emerald Keepers will present awards for this year’s Earth Day Poster Competition on the lawn.

2023 Earth Day Chalk Walk: Keep Our Sea Plastic-Free



Past Chalk Walks

2019

2017

2012





