Monday, April 17, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

Earth Day Chalk Walk – April 21

0 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Emerald Keepers and the Coronado Public Library are excited to host this year’s Earth Day Chalk Walk on Friday, April 21, from 9am to 3pm on the Library walkways. The theme is Keep Our Sea Plastic-Free. Come out and see the gorgeous chalks by Coronado High School student artists, visit eco-booths, and watch a short film about plastics in the Winn Room.

The event is free and open to the public

 

At 3:45pm, Emerald Keepers will present awards for this year’s Earth Day Poster Competition on the lawn.

2023 Earth Day Chalk Walk: Keep Our Sea Plastic-Free

Past Chalk Walks

2019

Coronado High School Chalk Walk Impresses with Sidewalk Art On a Grand Scale

2017

Chalk Walk at Coronado High School

2012

Coronado High School is Now a “Chalkwalk”



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.