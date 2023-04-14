Friday, April 14, 2023
Community NewsFeatured

Velella Velella! By-The-Wind Sailors Blanket Coronado Beach

1 min.
Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond

Have you been to Coronado beach near The Del all the way to dog beach lately? Have you seen the blue purple creatures that kind of look like blue purple glass stones from a distance, but as you get closer they are not? Folks have been reporting sighting of these all over San Diego. I went to investigate.

Sure enough, they entire beach on the edge of water is covered by them. They are called Velella velella or ‘by-the-wind sailors.’ Have no fear. Though they get mistaken for Portuguese Man of War, they are harmless, according to the Scripps Institute.

Scripps recently published some fun facts about velella velella. They are not jellyfish. They can float. When you go check them out on the beach, you will notice the top part of their bodies sticks out like a sail. They eat zooplankton and fish eggs. Pelagic snails and nudibranchs are their natural predators. They can be found all over the world in temperate and tropical seas. The last part is somewhat interesting considering the last few months it’s been colder than normal. No one knows exactly why ‘by-the-wind sailors’ are all over our beaches right now. Did they set their navigation off course and got lost on their way to Hawaii? Who knows. Just like the flowers blooming everywhere, go see them before they all disappear again.



Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond
Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.