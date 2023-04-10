Want to Live Near San Diego Bay? Here are Six Personal Finance Hacks to Get You There Faster

Living in any city can be challenging. Prices continue to rise, and sometimes housing is hard to find. But when you’re living in San Diego, there are things you can do to make it more affordable. From shopping for yourself to being flexible about where and how you live, San Diego offers many different options. Here are some ways to make it easier for you to live in the San Diego Bay area and more affordable.

Shop Yourself, Don’t Get Grocery Delivery

While grocery delivery is certainly convenient, it is more expensive. It would be better for you to shop the sales at Trader Joe’s, Carnival Supermarket, Food for Less, or Ralph’s in San Diego instead of ordering online to get it delivered to your door. One of the ways to reduce the risk of your impulse buying in the store is to make a list before you go shopping for everything that you need that week. You can leave a little buffer for items you forgot to add to the list, but make sure to stick with the list as best as possible.

Use Public Transportation Instead of Owning a Car

Of course, San Diego has great public transportation available through its San Diego Metropolitan Transport System. Many people find that it’s easier to live in the city without a car if they live and work close to public transportation. Getting something like a bike can be especially helpful if you want to get around more easily. Additionally, there are often carpool options and some companies have reimbursements available for employees who regularly take public transportation. Plus, since Southern California often has great weather, taking the bus or train or riding a bike is often a pleasant option.

Shop Around for Luxury Services When Needed

Do you even need six subscription services? What about your insurance? There are many luxury home insurance companies for instance that specialize in getting luxury homeowners better rates. Shop around. One way to manage your budget and afford to live in San Diego is to get quotes for lower rates on the services you use. This can include cell phones, cable, subscriptions, insurance, and more. These can all help you save big money so that it’s much easier to live in San Diego.

Be Flexible About Living Arrangements

If you’re going to live in the city affordably, make sure you set your expectations correctly for what your salary can afford you. Be flexible about living conditions. In San Diego, there are apartments, condos, houses, and co-op style living arrangements that might be right for you. If you’re willing to live smaller, there are plenty of great places in some of the trendiest spots in the city like Point Loma, Mission Beach, and South Park.

Buy a Place, Then Rent Out the Rooms

What if you were the landlord? Not only could you live in the city, but you could also make a little extra cash from the amount of rent from other tenants. A 3-bedroom condo could be split into three areas easily. You live in one, then rent out the other rooms to tenants. The amount of their rent could be enough to cover your entire mortgage or at least a good chunk of it.

Create a Budget and Stick to It

Too many people try to live without a budget. Sure, they pay the bills each month, but they end up wasting what’s left over which can leave them feeling tight even when they make enough money to live in San Diego. It’s okay to budget for your nights out on the town going to places like Altitude Sky Lounge or Mothership. But, you’ll feel more in control of your finances and your ability to stay living in San Diego if you budget well. Create a plan for your money using an app and then stick to it. Plan for everything from bills to savings, to those things you love to do for fun. It’s okay to enjoy all that Southern California has to offer, while still being able to afford living there.

Conclusion

It’s possible to enjoy Southern California and afford to live there. You’ll be close to the beaches, mountains, and even all the services in the city. There is so much to do and see. There are many great restaurants, entertainment options, and more. Plus, the weather is great and many people love the mild temperatures all year long.





