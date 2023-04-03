Kelly Purvis Receives Coronado Rotary’s Bob Watson Service Above Self Award

Coronado Rotary’s Bob Watson Service Above Self Award is bestowed on a non-

Rotarian community member who exemplifies service above self. This past Wednesday,

Coronado Rotary awarded the honor to Kelly Purvis, a person who dedicates herself

unconditionally to the improvement of our community.

Kelly was recognized for her decades of volunteer work with a plethora of Coronado

organizations. To name just a few and her role: leading CUSD sports booster clubs and

publications, Strategic Planning Commission at the high school, KCMS parent volunteer

and innovator, CMS PTO president, Art Walk, Spring Home Tour, founding member of

Coronado Historical Association’s Spreckels Society, MainStreet, Residential Standards

Improvement Committee, R-4 Multi-Family Residential Standards Committee, Arts

Forum Committee, Coronado Cultural Arts Commission Media working team Member,

USC San Diego Trojan League President, Executive Board Member for Association of

Trojan Leagues, and the USCAA Board of Governors Fundraising Committee.

As Senior Management Analyst for Arts and Coronado Culture, Kelly often works seven

days a week — well beyond contract hours — to enliven arts and culture in Coronado.

Always going the extra mile, she ensures events are extremely well organized,

professional, and beautiful.

In 2020, Kelly took on the role of Coronado volunteer coordinator for the COVID-19

national emergency. Collaborating with a multitude of local service and volunteer

organizations (to include the Rotary Club of Coronado), her efforts not only contributed

significantly to mitigating the pandemic’s impact on Coronado but strengthened the

community spirit and oneness during a very difficult period.

“Kelly has a way of bringing people together and can work with just about anyone. She

is an idea person, creative innovator, thoughtful team player, collaborator, doer, and one

of the brightest jewels in Coronado’s Crown,” stated Rotarian Amy Steward. “Kelly

Purvis personifies Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

Bob Watson was a Coronado Rotary past president, past Rotary district governor, and

leader of many of Coronado’s business and community service organizations. He was

— and remains — an example to generations fo Coronado Rotarians. His many

initiatives include creating Rotary’s Flags on the Avenue, Monthly Beach Clean-up, and

Rotarians-at-Work Day (R-A-W DAY). Indicative of Bob’s impact, R-A-W Day is now a

program celebrated around the world. When Bob passed away, the Rotary “Good Egg

Award” was renamed in his honor.

Coronado Rotary’s highest non-Rotarian honor — so richly deserved by Kelly Purvis

and a testament to the memory of Bob Watson — continues to inspire Service Above

Self in our community.





