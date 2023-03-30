City of Coronado Thanks its Commission and Board Volunteers

It was a night of gratitude at the annual Commissioner’s Reception on March 29, hosted by the City of Coronado to show appreciation and honor the volunteers who serve on the more than a dozen commissions, boards, and advisory committees.

These dedicated individuals offer insightful advice to create policies that enhance the quality of life for residents in the community. Assistant City Manager Tony Winney noted, “Each member serves as an important link between the residents of Coronado and city staff, by communicating the values, thoughts, and needs of the community.” Guests had the opportunity to mingle while enjoying music and delicious food from local restaurants.

Mayor Bailey, along with Councilmembers Donovan, Downey, Duncan, and Tanaka highlighted the 2022 accomplishments, objectives, and current members of the commissions, boards, and advisory committees. These include the Mobility Commission, the Civil Service Commission, the Cultural Arts Commission, the Design Review Commission, Discover Coronado (CTID), the Historic Resource Commission, the Coronado Public Library Board of Trustees, the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Planning Commission, the Street Tree Committee, the Golf Course Advisory Committee, and the Spreckels Center Advisory Committee. The 2022 Commissioners who are rotating off a commission, board, or committee, were also honored and given a certificate of recognition.

There are three residents who are appointed by the City Council to serve as Coronado’s representatives on non-city commissions and boards. Frank Urtasun serves as Coronado’s representative on the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. Mary Hale serves as Coronado’s representative on the Port of San Diego’s Culture and Design Committee, and former Coronado City Councilmember Mike Woiwode serves as the Successor Agency Representative to the Coronado Hospital Board.

Winney expressed the city’s gratitude by saying, “It is said that the purpose of life is to discover your gifts. The work of life is to then develop those gifts. But the meaning of life is to give your gifts away to others. That is exactly what each of you has chosen to do by volunteering your valuable time in service to the broader community, so we thank you.”

The city is always looking for people willing to give their time, energy and abilities, and there are currently several availabilities. Residents can apply for the openings on the Cultural Arts Commission or the Civil Service commission by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 619-522-7320.





