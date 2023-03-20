Silver Strand Elementary School Luau is Just Around the Corner – April 28

Luau is a long-standing tradition at Silver Strand Elementary School and the SSES PTO’s biggest fundraiser event. For 2023, the luau will be held on Friday, April 28 from 4:30 to 7pm at the school. In true luau fashion, there will be dinner, games and fun. The PTO asks SSES families, teachers, staff, and community to coordinate carnival type games, in addition to a live DJ, student performances, silent auction, and raffles.

In 2022, about $15,000 was raised, which helped Silver Strand Elementary purchase new lunch tables and some PE and recess equipment. Money raised this year will help to improve the environment at the school through events and programs they support, like family fun nights, field trips, enrichment clubs, and the annual holiday shoppe. Money is raised in three ways: food and merchandise sales, silent auction, and raffles.

Buy food, raffle tickets, or make a donation today! Go to ssesluau2023.givesmart.com or text SSESluau2023 to 76278.

Guests need to pre-register for dinner, which will be provided by Blue Ridge Hospitality; and the auction is on an online platform called GiveSmart. People in the community at large as well as SSES families can bid on items online as well as see items in person on the day of the luau. Auction items are gathered through generous donations from businesses and individuals in and around Coronado. Raffle tickets are sold for small baskets for students to enjoy. These basket items are purchased with monetary donations collected by a designated classroom parent from Silver Strand. Other raffle tickets can be purchased for items that have been donated, for example: a bike from Holland’s Bicycles.

If you are interested in volunteering or want to know more about luau, please contact the PTO at [email protected].

A big Thank You to the generous luau sponsors! Plan to attend this fun-filled event!

2023 Luau

April 28, 4:30-7:00

Silver Strand Elementary School

1350 Leyte Road, Coronado





