CMS Advanced Performing Arts Presents “Willy Wonka JR.” – March 24 & 25

Coronado Middle School Advanced Performing Arts is performing “Willy Wonka JR.” on March 24 and 25 with three performances. Support the students and the arts and enjoy the show which will be held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at the Coronado High School

Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka JR.” is a musical based on Dahl’s 1964 book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” It follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.

For tickets, visit encoreticketing.com

Coronado Performing Arts Center

650 D Ave





