Beverly Jean Durckel (1934–2023)

Daughter of Ethel and David “Cy” Perkins of Tucson, Arizona, Beverly passed away on January 27, 2023, at the well-lived age of 88.

Beverly graduated Tucson High School and the University of Arizona where she was a lifetime member of the University of Arizona Alumni Association and Pi Beta Phi fraternity for women.

She met her first love and husband Naval Aviator Ron Durckel on a blind date in Coronado. They married at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church (GMPC) where she was a member and elder. Together they raised three wonderful children, lived in Texas, Virginia, Key West, FL, Coronado and Atsugi, Japan where she climbed Mt. Fuji, enjoyed local culture and adventures and most of all, loved Sumo wrestling.

Beyond family, her second love was teaching in Coronado schools (Crown, Central and Strand elementary and Coronado Middle school) for over 32 years where she shaped the minds and lives of future generations and developed lifelong friendships. The Coronado education community was her second family. After retirement she enjoyed trips to Japan and China and continued her community service as president of the Coronado Republican Women’s club and as a volunteer at the GMPC Thrift Cottage.

She was a consummate entertainer and Navy wife, a voracious reader, storyteller, and caretaker to all, including her adored Siamese cats. She also loved Arizona desert sunsets, beach walks with friends, driving her convertible, the Laguna Beach Arts Festival, 4th of July celebrations, decorating for the holidays, her Padres, and any football game.

Beverly is survived by son Cameron (Donna), daughter Margaret and brothers Dave Perkins, and Jim Perkins (Peg), granddaughter Evelyn, many nephews, nieces and grand/great nephews and nieces, and countless friends. Beverly was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Ron Durckel (1985), her daughter Catherine “Katie” (1996) and her brother Richard Perkins (2022).

Beverly was laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on March 3, 2023 with her husband and daughter, Katie. She will be remembered and cherished always.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Coronado Schools Foundation.

Published with permission form the Durckel family.






