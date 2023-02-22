Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Community News

Discover Coronado Helping to Employ Students

1 min.

Hundreds of jobs available when the school year ends

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

It’s never been easier for Coronado students to secure jobs. And learning about job openings has never been easier. Hiring representatives are meeting students at Coronado High School.

As they did in 2022, Discover Coronado is hosting two job fairs on March 16 and April 6, 2023. Students 16 and over will meet with human resources representatives from the Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott Resort, and the Glorietta Bay Inn. A list of available positions and job applications will be available. The job fairs will begin at 12:15pm in the Multi-Purpose Room at Coronado High School.

Careers in hospitality and the hotel industry provide steady employment with lots of fun perks. Best of all, the jobs require almost no commute, and offer above-average wages. The jobs are deeply rewarding because they help guests fulfill “bucket list” visits to Coronado Island.

For seniors at Coronado High School, working after the school year shows initiative on college applications. Parents are encouraged to alert their children, so they can earn money on their own and learn monthly budgeting.

As Coronado’s official destination marketing organization, Discover Coronado attracts group meetings and overnight guests to Coronado. Doing so strengthens the local economy and creates jobs for residents throughout the island.

Contact Discover Coronado with questions about the job fairs at 619-319-5174.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.