Discover Coronado Helping to Employ Students

It’s never been easier for Coronado students to secure jobs. And learning about job openings has never been easier. Hiring representatives are meeting students at Coronado High School.

As they did in 2022, Discover Coronado is hosting two job fairs on March 16 and April 6, 2023. Students 16 and over will meet with human resources representatives from the Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott Resort, and the Glorietta Bay Inn. A list of available positions and job applications will be available. The job fairs will begin at 12:15pm in the Multi-Purpose Room at Coronado High School.

Careers in hospitality and the hotel industry provide steady employment with lots of fun perks. Best of all, the jobs require almost no commute, and offer above-average wages. The jobs are deeply rewarding because they help guests fulfill “bucket list” visits to Coronado Island.

For seniors at Coronado High School, working after the school year shows initiative on college applications. Parents are encouraged to alert their children, so they can earn money on their own and learn monthly budgeting.

As Coronado’s official destination marketing organization, Discover Coronado attracts group meetings and overnight guests to Coronado. Doing so strengthens the local economy and creates jobs for residents throughout the island.

Contact Discover Coronado with questions about the job fairs at 619-319-5174.





