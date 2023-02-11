Saturday, February 11, 2023
Coronado Democratic Club Meeting Feb. 16 – Speaker Topic: Homelessness

On Thursday, February 16th, the Coronado Democratic Club will hold a general membership meeting in the Winn Room at the Coronado Library. The doors open at 6:30 pm and the formal meeting will begin at 7:00 pm.

The program will feature local resident, Brian Trotier, who will speak to the club on homelessness in the US and how it became a crisis. Brian has years of hands-on experience as a volunteer working with the homeless in San Diego and he will share his personal experiences as well as discussing what he has learned about the multitude of reasons behind the problem.

The meeting is open to the public and the program will be recorded for viewing later.

 

 



