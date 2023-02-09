Thursday, February 9, 2023
Super Bowl Ad Originates in Local Agency Headed Up by Coronado Resident

Coronado resident and CEO of Raindrop, Jacques Spitzer, is no stranger to having Raindrop’s marketing air during the Super Bowl… In 2021, the San Diego-based agency was behind the hit national big game ad for Dr. Squatch. For this weekend’s game, Raindrop has produced SelectBlinds’ first-ever big game ad that is slated to run regionally in Phoenix during both the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open this weekend.

“SelectBlinds came to us wanting something that would get people talking and laughing,” said Spitzer. “We had an incredible time leaning into the timeless desire to fall in love…with your blinds. Not only is it hilarious, but it really does a great job emphasizing how fun and easy it is to select your blinds and hang them.”

The ad is consistent with Raindrop’s signature “edutaining” style that presents key brand info in a humorous and entertaining way – the same approach that brought the agency’s Dr. Squatch ad acclaim in 2021. The spot was highly touted, including being listed #12 on Thrillist’s list of all 53 ads, HuffPost’s list of the best ads that year among positive remarks from AdAge and more.

SelectBlinds is an Arizona-based online retailer of independently branded window fashions.

2021 Dr. Squatch ad:

 

 



