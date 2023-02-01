Coronado High School “Days for Girls” Club Continues to Make a Difference

Coronado High School’s “Days for Girls” Club is by no means a new club on campus. In fact it has been around since 2018. Now in 2023 the club is fully female run and wants to continue making an impact.

The officers for “Days for Girls” club are Coronado High juniors. The president of “Days for Girls” is Bella Villarin. She has been a member of the club since her freshman year. Villarin has held the title of president since last year. Also on the officer board is Chloe von Koehe, who is the vice president.

What does “Days for Girls” do?

The impact this club has is unlike other clubs on campus. They focus on sustainability and helping their direct community, which includes reaching homeless women in San Diego. CHS “Days for Girls” is backed by a bigger organization which makes them unique to other clubs as well. This club helps people not have to worry about specific monthly issues.

“Days for Girls” club meets every Tuesday during lunch in Mrs. Belong’s room. During the weekly meetings, club members help to create kits that promote menstrual equality for women and girls in underdeveloped countries. Villarin says, “We basically just cut fabric to make reusable feminine hygiene products.” The club works closely with a church in La Mesa to exchange materials. The church donates fabric to the club. In return, the club comes back with the cut and bundled pieces. Club member Hannah Cohen says her favorite part of the club is “the people. It is such a good feeling being there. It’s a cool group to be around.” Also during these meetings the members get to bond while doing active and easy community service.

When Cohen was asked why people should join “Days for Girls” said said “…the meetings are fun and easy to go to. It’s a fun community to do stuff with and we are doing good work.”

How has “Days for Girls” changed from past years?

This year is different from past years because the membership has grown to fifteen members, making it one of the bigger clubs on campus. The levels of productivity this year have also increased. The club so far has cut around 200 squares of colorful and unique fabrics. A great plus is that club members get one service hour for each meeting they attend. Villarin says that she is “super excited to continue [their] work!”

