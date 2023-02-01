Wednesday, February 1, 2023
BridgeworthyFeatured

Bridgeworthy: Home Ec, Full of Culinary Knick Knacks

4 min.
By Clyde Van Arsdall

What’s in a name? Well, everything when the name is Home Ec. Remember Home Economics? That great class taught high schoolers how to cook, sew, and balance their checkbook. What happened? Suddenly, someone decided kids no longer needed to learn these skills.

What is so important about Home Ec?

Every child graduating from high school should be able to provide a home-cooked meal for themselves or a loved one. The name Home Ec, therefore, brings back fond memories of something of value that has been lost; it evokes a sense of nostalgia.

Home Ec is located at the end of India Street in James Coffee Company.

A sense of purpose and usefulness washed over me when I saw the words Home Ec painted on the window of a charming little shop on the far end of India Street in San Diego. The memory of this lost elective beckoned me to check out the shop, and I am so glad I did.

This table of cookbooks broke my will, I had to buy a few.

For thirty years, kitchens and pantries have been my happy place. When I saw Home Ec, I knew I was looking at something special. The best way to describe it is a shop full of culinary knick knacks. 

What’s on the Shelves?

Shelves full of fantastic hard-to-find sauces, condiments, chili oils, rubs, and spice blends. A table with stacks of cookbooks beautifully displayed greets you as you enter the store. I have a self-imposed moratorium on buying more cookbooks; needless to say, I have purchased several.

Shelves full of sauces, rubs, chili oils and spice blends.

Good things to eat.

Chili oil, garlic crunch, and salsa matcha are my jam. I can’t get enough of these condiments; I put them on everything. Carynn, the owner of Home Ec, has searched high and low for the good stuff, so I don’t have to. If she puts it on her shelf, it will eventually end up on mine. Watch out; just like a gateway drug, the first one isn’t free but is addicting. Once Carynn convinces you to buy one, she will have you hooked and you will find yourself with no choice but to come back to her for more. 

Don’t let the cute smile fool you. Carynn is the Walter White of yummy condiments.
Gin Mayo, just one of Home Ec’s eclectic line up of goodies.

Gadgets to cook with.

Some shelves hold handmade ceramic bowls, plates, and fun kitchen gadgets. One such item is a salt pig; I knew I couldn’t live without one. A salt pig is a vessel used for holding salt meant to live on your kitchen counter. I always have kosher and sea salt readily accessible. What I once housed in random cups or jars is now neatly stored, ready for use, in my hand-made salt pigs. Oink! Oink!

Home Ec has little side tables throughout the store holding various tools like wooden spoons, rolling pins, and spatulas. I often think I have seen it all, but Carynn always keeps one step ahead of me. She carries these wooden spatulas of varying sizes and shapes for specific applications. They almost look like paint scrapers with the working end shaped for particular tasks. Some are rounded, and others have a more pointed end to reach the edges of a pan while stirring and putting in work; I use these constantly. I have one in every configuration and so do my loved ones, as these became Christmas gifts. 

Hand-made wooden spatula. This is my new go to kitchen tool.

Where is Home Ec?

Home Ec lives inside James Coffee Company with a few other fun shops. Grab a coffee and bounce around to all the fun stores housed in this vintage, well-loved and thoughtfully designed warehouse. No pressure, Home Ec isn’t addictive; everybody goes there, and you can stop anytime; just buy one, try it you’ll love it.

Home Ec
2355 India St. San Diego 92101

 



Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdallhttps://oliveavenuesupperclub.com/
Clyde is a trained chef that has worked in hospitality for nearly 40 years. In addition to cooking, he is a freelance food writer and storyteller. Clyde is a third-generation Coronado local, CHS graduate, and father of three. He owns and operates Olive Avenue Supper Club, a boutique catering company specializing in culinary experiences. You can follow his culinary journey on Instagram @oliveavenuesupper.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.