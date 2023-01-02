Monday, January 2, 2023
What are the most interesting new laws for California in 2023?

By Managing Editor

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.

In 2022, the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills — and nearly 1,000 became law with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.

Many of the new laws are minor fixes to laws that legislators and the governor previously enacted. Others are rather narrow or specific to a certain industry. Still others will be phased in over time.

Newsom has highlighted several, including a law limiting prosecutors from using rap lyrics and music videos in court and another requiring oil companies to publicly post their profits (the governor has also called a special session on his plan to impose a penalty on oil refiners for excess profits.)

And then there’s a select group of new laws that took effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — and that could have a noticeable impact on the daily lives of Californians, or on the policy direction of the state.

Find nine of them, including audio segments for a few at CalMatters.org.


CalMatters is a nonprofit newsroom and tax-deductible donations help them to keep bringing you and every Californian essential, nonpartisan information.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

