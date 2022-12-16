Holiday Spirit Week Hosted by John D. Spreckels Center

The John D. Spreckels Center is celebrating December and the end of the year by hosting a fun Holiday Spirit Week for adults of all ages. Finish the week of festivities by meeting in the lounge for warm cocoa, music, and games, and earn a raffle ticket each day you participate in the following themes. Raffle tickets will be drawn at 11:30 am.

December 19 – COZY MORNING MONDAY: Wear pajamas and enjoy hot cocoa by the fireplace

December 20 – DECORATIVE SWEATER TUESDAY: Get into the spirit and wear a holiday sweater.

December 21 – FESTIVE SOCKS WEDNESDAY: Keep cozy while showing off your decorated winter socks

December 22 – SCARF THURSDAY: Put on a winter scarf to inspire the seasonal mood

December 23 – HOLIDAY HEADWEAR FRIDAY: Wear a fun hat, reindeer antlers, or themed headwear

For more info or to sign up, call 619-522-7343





