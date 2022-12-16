Friday, December 16, 2022
Holiday Spirit Week Hosted by John D. Spreckels Center

By City of Coronado

The John D. Spreckels Center is celebrating December and the end of the year by hosting a fun Holiday Spirit Week for adults of all ages. Finish the week of festivities by meeting in the lounge for warm cocoa, music, and games, and earn a raffle ticket each day you participate in the following themes. Raffle tickets will be drawn at 11:30 am.

December 19 – COZY MORNING MONDAY: Wear pajamas and enjoy hot cocoa by the fireplace
December 20 – DECORATIVE SWEATER TUESDAY: Get into the spirit and wear a holiday sweater.
December 21 – FESTIVE SOCKS WEDNESDAY: Keep cozy while showing off your decorated winter socks
December 22 – SCARF THURSDAY: Put on a winter scarf to inspire the seasonal mood
December 23 – HOLIDAY HEADWEAR FRIDAY: Wear a fun hat, reindeer antlers, or themed headwear

For more info or to sign up, call 619-522-7343



