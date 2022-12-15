Thursday, December 15, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Rotary Santa to Deliver Gifts on Christmas Eve – Drop Off Presents By Dec. 22

1 min.
By Rotary Club of Coronado

Rotary Santa Returns for 93rd Year to Make Local Deliveries

Rotary Santas and Elves / image courtesy Rotary Club of Coronado

There’s still time to deliver gifts to Chase Bank, 1000 Orange Avenue, for Santa to pick up and deliver to Coronado kids on Christmas Eve. Moms or dads or grandparents should deliver wrapped gifts with the child’s name, address and phone number attached. Gifts can be delivered up until Thursday, Dec. 22 to the bank between the hours of noon and 5 pm weekdays, or 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday (Dec. 17). Santa is being assisted by Coronado Rotarian elves, just as he has for the past 92 years.

Santa Claus (center) is being assisted this year by several Coronado elves and friends, including (from left) Rotarian Tim Hodges, Katherine Moser (Chase Branch Manager), Coronado Fire Chief Mike Blood and Travis Harrington, (JP Morgan and Rotarian).

RELATED:

Santa’s Helpers (aka Parents) – Drop Off Gifts for Rotary Santa Christmas Eve Delivery Dec. 16-22 Only



Rotary Club of Coronado
Rotary Club of Coronado

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.