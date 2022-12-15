Rotary Santa to Deliver Gifts on Christmas Eve – Drop Off Presents By Dec. 22

There’s still time to deliver gifts to Chase Bank, 1000 Orange Avenue, for Santa to pick up and deliver to Coronado kids on Christmas Eve. Moms or dads or grandparents should deliver wrapped gifts with the child’s name, address and phone number attached. Gifts can be delivered up until Thursday, Dec. 22 to the bank between the hours of noon and 5 pm weekdays, or 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday (Dec. 17). Santa is being assisted by Coronado Rotarian elves, just as he has for the past 92 years.

RELATED:





