Tennis Court Resurfacing & Improvements Project to Begin

A Court Resurfacing and Improvements Project will begin later this month and includes resurfacing and restriping of tennis and pickleball courts at City facilities to increase play capacity and create a positive impact for residents enjoying the community’s outdoor tennis and pickleball courts.

The construction improvements will move forward in phases beginning at Cays Park and ending at the Coronado Library. To create more playing areas for the growing number of pickleball players, crews will convert two existing tennis courts in Cays Park into dedicated pickleball courts. The project is expected to be completed in mid-2023, weather permitting and with on-time material delivery.

HISTORY

The Court Resurfacing & Improvements Project construction was approved by the City Council in July 2022 when the City Council agreed to add pickleball courts in Coronado. At its meeting on July 19, 2022, the City Council directed staff to make additional improvements to some of the courts while undergoing a resurfacing project. On November 15, 2022, the City Council approved the lowest bid contractor, TrueLine Construction and Surfacing, Inc. to build the project.

The City of Coronado operates and maintains 15 USTA standard doubles sized tennis courts. The current configuration provides 14 tennis courts, 8 temporary pickleball courts, 1 basketball court, and 1 practice court.

The $465,220 project will be funded from the City’s Capital Projects Budget and the Recreation Tennis Maintenance Budget.

The work will progress in phases with the first phase scheduled to start at Cays Park in late February 2023 and the final phase expected to be completed in June 2023 at the Coronado Library, barring rain or other inclement weather events that may prolong the work.

Construction Start Date: December 2022 (Contractor mobilizing and purchasing materials)

Construction Completion Date: June 2023 (timeline may change due to weather events.)

Construction Hours: 7am to 7pm and there will not be any night, weekend or holiday work.





