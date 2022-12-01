Coffee and Massages with an Infusion of CBD

“It’s a game changer to start your day,” says Coronado resident Cara Sherman of her Got Hempsa CBD-infused coffee. She loves being part of the Coronado community and is pleased to present her unique offerings, which also includes CBD massage therapy. Striving for quality and integrity in her products, she encourages people to be open minded.

“There is an education process, because this is a newer to market coffee,” she points out, citing the benefits of CBD: it helps physical wellness, diminishes pain levels, and can alleviate stress.

In 1999, Sherman decided she needed to make the move to San Diego after having visited her cousin here during summers. So in 2000 she packed up her life in Florida and made it happen. A massage therapist for more than 30 years, her first job here was at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort when the spa first opened. She is now located in the Bayside at Coronado complex, and also offers massages at the location of your choice. For customized massages, she uses a variety of techniques, and advocates the Melt method, which incorporates body mechanics through massage and also demonstrates self-care so clients can do on their own. Sherman outlined the benefits of incorporating CBD into massages, which include anti-inflammatory relief for arthritis or sports-related injuries, deep therapeutic relaxation, increased sensory stimulation, improved skin health, revitalized skin tone and regeneration. She notes that clients get, “All of the medicinal and healing benefits without any psychoactive effects.“

Seven years ago, she learned about what became her next venture from a friend who introduced her to CBD-infused coffee. At the time she had given up drinking organic coffee because it made her jittery. “At first, I thought [CBD coffee] was an oxymoron, because the caffeine in coffee jacks you up and CBD has a calming effect,” she shares. But once she tried it, she was hooked after feeling so balanced. She knew she had to move forward and start selling this amazing product and so began researching the best company for CBD coffee and connected with a premier U.S. roaster. She stressed that it’s important to know the source, quality, and certificates of analysis. The initial requirement to start her own label was 300 pounds, but she negotiated that to half and soon coffee bags arrived on her doorstep.

“I’ve always worked from a young age, and I am a hustler, so even though selling and marketing were new to me, I knew that I could figure it out,” she says. “I like creating and having freedom in my work. I believe people should trust their vision and manifest what they want. I find that as soon as people taste the coffee, they are sold. They respond positively to the low acidity and the full-flavored smooth taste, with no bitterness,” she says, and smiles as she points out that she often encourages strangers to stop and smell her aromatic coffee and check out the dark, shiny, and beautiful beans.

Customers let her know how much they save by making her coffee at home, at less than $2.00 a cup, rather than going out. Others cite losing weight because the smoothness of the coffee negates the need for cream and sugar. Clients’ range in age from college to 91 years of age, with many repeat customers who appreciate the clear focus, with no jitters, that they feel. Her Got Hempsa company offers a dark roast proprietary tri-blend and a medium Columbian roast in both travel and full size bags. Her next plan is to introduce growlers.

A creative soul, she enjoys music and plays the guitar, harmonica, and drums for healing, which release a range of emotions from happiness to sadness. She adores nature and loves to go to dog beach to get her canine fix. A self-proclaimed free spirit, she also loves climbing with Mission Gorge as a favorite spot, as well as biking down the strand and around the village.

The Got Hempsa CBD-infused coffee is sold online, and through meal prep chefs, food trucks, ice cream shops, grocery stores, and Airbnbs. Nitrogen-infused kegs are the perfect complement for breweries. Locally, her coffee is available at Fair Trade Décor, Coronado Taste of Oils, and Coronado Hardware. Sherman is looking to expand, and business is picking up as she is on her seventh roast. Constantly networking, she doesn’t take no for an answer. She is getting ready to sponsor a seven-day CBD Coffee Challenge for students at San Diego State University (SDSU). The goal is to offer a substitute to get students off Adderall, which can have serious side effects.

Sherman is offering a five percent discount for new coffee clients with the code “Coronado”. For details, check out Got Hempsa CBD-infused Coffee at www.gothempsa.com. Go to www.bodymechanicsthroughmassage.com for details on her bodywork services, open seven days a week, 1515 Second Street, Coronado, with mobile massages on request.





