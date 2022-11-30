It’s Time for Artisans Alley – Dec. 3, 2022 is the 50th Annual Event

It’s the 50th Anniversary for the annual Artisans Alley Craft Fair, benefitting the Coronado Band & Choir Boosters!
This amazing craft fair supports local businesses from all over San Diego, with over 150 vendors and a wide array of items from baskets, jewelry, holiday, kitchen, rum cakes, nautical-themed, candles, cutting boards, art, signs, clothing and more…
Coronado Artisans Alley Craft Fair is the place to shop for unique handcrafted gifts for the holidays. There will be raffle drawings throughout the day. It is also a day for CUSD elementary, middle and high school band, choir, and advanced performing arts students to showcase their talents! See you there!
December 3rd, 2022
9am to 3pm
Village Elementary School Playground
Corner of H Avenue and 7th Street, Coronado
Band & Choir Performance Schedule:
9:30am Village/Strand Band
10:00am Strand Choir
10:30am Village Choir
11:00am CMS Choir/APA
11:45am CMS Beginning Band
12:15pm CMS APA
12:25pm CMS Advanced Band
1:00pm CHS Band