Women Sailors Get Measured Now for Better Fitting Uniforms in the Future

During the event, 100 women Sailors volunteered to have their measurements taken and try on several prototype uniforms to collect data with the ultimate objective of establishing a consistent fit for uniforms in the future.

“Over the past four years, we have been working with anthropometric data on current female body types/sizes and clothing industry experts to update the patterns to reflect an accuracy in the development of a new Navy fit type and sizing for women Sailors,” said Dr. Brianna Plummer, Supervisory Textile Technologist, Design & Testing Group at NCTRF. “The ultimate goal of this effort is to update all uniform patterns to create better fit that require fewer alterations and resulting in the commonality of sizing across all uniform items.”

During the fit evaluation, Sailors worked individually with NCTRF clothing designers and textile technologists to have their measurements documented. Sailors then tried on multiple dress uniform items, including two overblouse prototype design concepts in the new sizing system to be worn with Summer White and Service Dress Blue uniforms.

“The data gathered during the West Coast fit evaluation, along with the data gathered from previous fit evaluations, will significantly contribute to the direction of our research,” said Plummer. “It was important that we had a wide diversity of female body types and sizes documented, so we would have a complete view of today’s women Sailors. NEXCOM is committed to providing certified, high-quality Navy uniforms with a focus on continuing improvements to fit, comfort, design and durability.”

This West Coast fit evaluation was the third and final one to collect instrumental data to assess the fit, comfort, consistency of sizes based on prototyped construction features. NEXCOM’s two previous fit tests were held in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in 2019 and Norfolk, Virginia, in July 2022.





