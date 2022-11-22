Coronado Organization Partners with Fashion House Tanya Taylor to Give Back to GenerateHope

Ask a Coronado resident what they love about living here and more often than not they will say they cherish the small town vibes and close-knit community. As we all know, a community isn’t built on its own.

In a place that sees over 100,000 visitors each year, many mistake Coronado for a vacation town. However, it’s much more than that. Coronado is a thriving community where people have the opportunity to join dozens of clubs and organizations like The Coronado Floral Association, Coronado Island Film Festival, Coronado Historical Association, Rotary, Optimist (and so many more) to volunteer and be a part of what keeps Coronado moving, shaking, and alive with neighborly love.

One such organization is the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, whose mission is to enhance the spirit of Coronado through educational, civic and philanthropic services. Most recently they hosted a fashion event with community minded and inclusive designer, Tanya Taylor, to help raise funds and awareness for GenerateHope.

GenerateHope is described on their website as a safe place for survivors of sex trafficking to heal and find restoration in long-term housing and trauma-informed therapy, education, and vocational support. Since recovery from sexual exploitation is a long-term process, GenerateHope provides safety, community, and individualized life skills support to work through the deep trauma and discover a healthy, purpose-filled life.

The organization occupies a home in the village. This location serves as a stage 2 home, meaning the women who live there have already been through part of the program. The Coronado location is available to only a few women in the program and has a 70-80% success rate.

The event’s host, Ali Blake, is the Vice President of The Coronado Floral Association and Co-Social Chair of Coronado Junior Woman’s Club. Blake says, “Welcoming Tanya’s team alongside the women of Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) is a gift. Uniting Tanya Taylor with GenerateHope brings our mission to life – a reminder that we can enjoy this life alongside so many.”

Tanya Taylor is also no stranger to community involvement. Tanya Taylor says, “In the past 10 years, I’ve built a brand with considerable reach and it’s my responsibility to use my brand and platform to speak up for what I believe in and to encourage change within our communities. Fashion is such a powerful industry and collectively we can do so much to make sure everyone is heard, respected, and supported.”

The brand graciously donated pieces from their resort collection to the women currently participating in GenerateHope’s program. Additionally, together with CJWC they were able to donate 15% of profits to the organization.

Blake concludes that, “the event was a true reminder that when we open our doors we really find we are opening our hearts.” A welcomed thought especially during the holiday season and any time of year. You can learn more about GenerateHope by visiting their website and shop Tanya Taylor’s collection at www.TanyaTaylor.com.





