City Hosting Bike Rodeo on Dec. 10 as Part of E-Bike Safety Campaign

As part of the City’s “E-bike & B-safe Coronado!” campaign, the Coronado Police Department will host a Bike Rodeo on Saturday, Dec. 10. The bike safety clinic will focus on general bike safety as well as e-bike safety. The “E-bike & B-safe Coronado!” campaign is an ongoing initiative that will focus on all e-bike users, including youth. E-bike safety brochures and flyers are being distributed to local schools, bike rental facilities and hotels, as well as to City facilities around Coronado. The goal of the City’s newly launched e-bike safety campaign is to educate the community on safety, preparedness and accident prevention.

The campaign includes handouts on safety tips, a list of frequently asked questions, and a handy foldable brochure on road rules in English and Spanish. It also includes e-bike safety videos, a planned bike rodeo, as well as a review of the City’s current regulations.

As part of the City’s efforts, an internal ad-hoc committee was recently formed to take a closer look at the growing use of e-bikes within Coronado. The committee is led by the City Manager’s Office with representatives from various City departments, including public safety. The committee also will incorporate feedback from the community and the City’s Mobility Commission. The goal of these efforts is to analyze e-bike usage to develop ongoing ways to engage and educate the public on the safe operation of e-bikes. The City will review current regulations and possibly infrastructure to address what has become a growing concern in Coronado. The City has heard concerns about e-bike riders without helmets, getting distracted by cell phones and not stopping at red lights and stop signs. The City will work with our local schools, the Navy, hotels, and bike rental shops to share knowledge and best practices.

“Our goal with this campaign and the committee is to analyze e-bike usage to develop ongoing ways to engage and educate the public on the safe operation of e-bikes,” Assistant City Manager Tony Winney said. “We plan to review current regulations and possibly infrastructure as it relates to e-bikes to address what has become a growing concern in Coronado.”

Watch this Public Service Announcement (PSA) video featuring City Manager Tina Friend and Coronado Police Officer Qui-Lan Dang, the first in a series of e-bike safety videos the City is planning. Stay tuned for information on an upcoming Bike Rodeo for bike riders coming up in November.

The City will have promotional materials available at various City facilities as well as at local schools, bike rental shops and via various civic organizations. To learn more about the E-bike & B-safe Coronado! campaign, visit CommentCoronado.org.





