Update on Proposed Seaport San Diego Project to be Presented to Board of Port Commissioners

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 1pm, the Board of Port Commissioners will hear an update on the proposed redevelopment of the Central Embarcadero.

At the public meeting, the Board will further discuss, receive, and listen to public and stakeholder feedback regarding 1HWY1’s Seaport San Diego project. Staff will request authorization from the Board to begin environmental review as required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

The agenda, along with information on how the public can attend or participate in the meeting, is available here. Additional information is also available at portofsandiego.org/ centralembarcadero. The Board meeting will take place in the Boardroom at the Port Administration Building at 3165 Pacific Highway in San Diego.

The Board of Port Commissioners selected the 1HWY1 development team after a competitive process in 2016. Since then, 1HWY1 has been refining its proposed project in response to Board and stakeholder feedback, due diligence findings, and input from prospective partners.

1HWY1 is proposing a mixed-use development program that includes more than 70 percent of public realm space with parks, open spaces and plazas, piers, walkways, beaches, nature trails, shared streets, and public rooftop; hotels at various service levels and price points; an event center; a “Blue Tech Innovation Center” block made up of an aquarium, blue tech office space, and an observation tower; commercial fishing facilities; restaurants, retail, and more.

During two prior meetings this year, one on March 8 and the second on July 21, Port staff and 1HWY1 presented a draft preliminary Seaport San Diego project description to the Board and the public. Staff collected feedback from the Board, the public, and stakeholders and has worked with 1HWY1 on changes to the project description.

The Central Embarcadero is a prime site on the San Diego Bay waterfront and includes Seaport Village and surrounding areas between the Manchester Grand Hyatt and USS Midway. It also includes Embarcadero Marina Park North, Ruocco Park, and Tuna Harbor. The Fish Market and The Headquarters are not within the potential redevelopment area.

The Port appreciates the public's interest and engagement as the due diligence, design, and the entitlement and permitting process for the proposed Seaport San Diego project continues.






