Public Invited to Coronado Hometown Banner Dedication Ceremony

The City of Coronado and the Hometown Banner Committee invite the community to attend their next dedication ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans and active duty service members, including a mother and daughter, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Coronado High School.

Twelve “hometown heroes” who call or have called Coronado home will be recognized and honored as part of the program’s 15th group. Banners for the honorees will be displayed beginning the week of Oct. 31 through May 2023 along the “Coronado Avenue of Heroes,” which is on Third and Fourth Streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

Hear the biographies of Airman 1st Class Jeanne Lassus Marden and her daughter Cmdr. Cherie B. Collins, who will both be honored Nov. 5. The late Jeanne Marden enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and was honorably discharged when she married her husband, who also was in the Air Force. Her daughter Cherie Collins wanted to enter the Naval Academy, but that was not an option at the time. She joined a military unit for women as a seaman recruit instead and 30 years later retired a commander. Collins’ husband, Marine Corps Col. James M. Collins, was honored last year. A true military family.

Officials with the City of Coronado, VFW Post 2422, the Third & Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association have worked together to develop the Hometown Banner program, which honors men and women from Coronado. Honorees will have their biographies read. Additionally, they or their families will be presented with commemorative mini-banners and asked to come forward for photos. It is a moving and well-attended event. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 am and last until noon in the school auditorium, 650 D Ave. Doors open at 10 am. Refreshments will be provided. Golf carts will be available to shuttle attendees.

The Hometown Banner ceremony is an inspirational way for the Coronado community to honor the many men and women who have lived here during their military careers. Banners are provided at no cost to the families or honorees once they are retired from the Coronado Avenue of Heroes. Any active duty, veteran or retired service member who served honorably is eligible for recognition. In a town known for its military presence, Coronado has plenty of candidates. If you can’t attend the ceremony, view the event live on the City’s Facebook page at 10:30 am on Nov. 5. For viewing after the event, check out Coronado TV or visit the City’s YouTube channel.

For more information on the nomination process, visit CommentCoronado.org.






